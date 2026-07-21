Her Brother Stole Her Money for Years — When He Took Her Latest Paycheck She Finally Filed a Police Report

Family disagreements can be hard enough without money getting involved.

This young woman says her older brother spent years borrowing cash and promising to pay her back, but never did.

Eventually, she stopped lending him money and started saving it instead.

But that didn’t solve the problem. He began sneaking into her room and stealing from her piggy bank, no matter where she hid it. She asked him to stop and even turned to the rest of her family for help, but nothing changed.

Then he took her latest paycheck, and she finally decided enough was enough.

Keep reading to see exactly why she reported her own brother to the police.

AITA I(18F) filed a police report against my brother(21M) because he kept stealing my money My older brother is 21, and I am 18, and he has always been a slacker. We were not that close in childhood, but I was always kind to him because he is my older brother. So my story, unfortunately, is very sad for me.

When she stopped loaning it to him, he started taking it.

My brother started stealing from me, and it all started with me lending him money myself. First $100, then $200. At some point, it got to $400, and he returned none of it to me. I constantly asked him for it back. I work very hard to earn all my money, and our parents stopped giving us money a long time ago. At some point, I stopped lending him money, and I started just saving it in my piggy bank. Then he got into my piggy bank, and not just once.

Unfortunately, no one would listen to her.

I complained to my parents and to other family members. I asked him to stop doing this because it was not necessary. I asked him why, and he just said that he would return it, he would return it, so I would not worry so much. He said it was just money and asked if I was really that stingy. I could not save up for anything or afford anything for myself. My parents did not give me money. I hid it everywhere possible already, but walking around everywhere with my money would be absurd. This last time, he stole a large amount of money from me. I had just received my salary and bonus, and when he said that he could not return it to me because he had already spent it, I did not understand how it was possible to spend such an amount.

This time, she called the police.

I do not believe him, and I think he put it away somewhere. I snapped and filed a police report against him. Of course, my whole family attacked me. They said that I am a traitor and asked how I could do this to my brother. I explained to them that I could not endure this anymore, but of course, nobody listened to me. Tell me, did I act like a fool in this situation? Should I have come up with something else? Believe me, this has continued for many years, and I do not know. AITA?

Oh no! That sounds like a terrible situation!

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Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit think about it.

This would be funny at the least.

According to this comment, she should get a bank account.

This person is against her family too.

Here’s someone who went through the same thing and found a solution.

It’s hard to blame her for reaching this point.

She gave her brother chance after chance, and instead of taking responsibility, he kept stealing because everyone else let him get away with it.

The family can call her a traitor all they want, but they had years to stop this before it ever reached the police.

Maybe now her brother will finally learn that actions have consequences.

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