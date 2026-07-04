July 4, 2026 at 7:55 am

Her Coworker Has Zero Management Authority. But He Keeps Overstepping and Changing Department Rules Anyway.

by Heather Hall

Woman making a malicious face

Pexels/Reddit

Spending years at a job doesn’t automatically give someone the authority to make decisions for everyone else.

This employee recently found herself dealing with that exact problem after a longtime coworker announced yet another change that nobody had asked for.

Even though he had worked in the department for nearly a decade, he didn’t supervise anyone or have the authority to make decisions for the team.

Yet, that didn’t stop him from deciding to reorganize supplies that everyone used. The same supplies this employee stocked herself.

So instead of accepting the change, she decided she would put everything right back where it belonged.

Check out the full story below.

Coworker has no authority but acts as if he does

He’s been here for 9 years, so he definitely has some sway and influence in the department.

But he is not a supervisor. He is not a team lead or a group lead.

He doesn’t even have supervisor rights to make changes in the software we use for documenting test sessions. And yet he makes unilateral decisions that affect the entire department without talking to any of his peers, or any supervisor, or getting any input before doing so.

It’s an issue because it directly affects only her.

Today, he told me he plans to change the organization of supplies that we all use. He plans to change it to the way he wants it, instead of the way it has been and the way we are all used to.

The reason this is a problem for me is because I stock those supplies! Just me! No one else! If he changes my organization, I am going to change it right back. I am so sick of him steamrolling everyone in the department!

End rant.

Wow! Sounds like that’s a pretty stressful place to work.

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Let’s see what the people over at Reddit have to say about coworkers like this guy.

This is one way she can handle it.

Supplies 3 Her Coworker Has Zero Management Authority. But He Keeps Overstepping and Changing Department Rules Anyway.

Who knows? Maybe he wants this duty.

Supplies 2 Her Coworker Has Zero Management Authority. But He Keeps Overstepping and Changing Department Rules Anyway.

Here’s an official way to deal with it.

Supplies 1 Her Coworker Has Zero Management Authority. But He Keeps Overstepping and Changing Department Rules Anyway.

That’s what it sounds like she plans to do.

Supplies Her Coworker Has Zero Management Authority. But He Keeps Overstepping and Changing Department Rules Anyway.

Nobody likes coworkers like this.

If he honestly thinks he’s helping, then someone probably needs to explain where his authority begins and ends.

On the other hand, if he knows exactly what he’s doing and keeps making decisions for everyone else anyway, then it’s probably time to involve management.

Either way, this employee shouldn’t keep changing everything back in silence. A direct conversation could solve the problem, and if it doesn’t, a supervisor should step in before the situation creates even more frustration for the whole department.

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Author

Heather Hall

Heather Hall | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.

Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.

When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.

Connect with Heather on Facebook and LinkedIn.

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