Her Friend Asked Her to Change Her Hair Color to Be in the Wedding — She Said No and Now the Friendship Is Strained

I guess we still haven’t gotten past this yet, huh…?

I’m talking about certain folks getting worked up over the hair color of other people.

It’s a bit weird, don’t you think?

Well, forget about what I think, it’s now time to focus your attention on what the young woman who wrote this story had to say about the predicament she’s in because of her hair color and an upcoming wedding.

Let’s take a look at what’s going on.

AITA for not wanting to change my hair color for a wedding? “I (22f) met my friend (21f) less than a year ago. We have became pretty good friends and talk every day. She got engaged two months ago and has been planning a wedding for next summer. My friend asked me to be in her wedding, which I agreed to. Months prior to the engagement, I had talked to her about my hair insecurity and trying to get comfortable with it. I started doing vibrant colors to have more fun with it and I’ve been really enjoying it.

This might cause some problems…

A couple days ago my friend asked me if I can go natural for the wedding. I didn’t know how I was going to feel about my hair a year from now and didn’t want to promise anything. I explained that to her and she said that if I don’t change my hair color she wants me to be a guest rather than in the wedding.

Now, things are a bit testy…

I told my friend that is totally fine and I will still come to the wedding as a guest. Because of this discussion I have been now left on read and ignored for the past few days. AITA for not changing my hair color?”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a friend group that can’t handle a couple wanting their kids to tag along on an annual trip. Read The Drama →

Here’s how readers reacted.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another individual weighed in.

And this person also said she’s NTA.

She might as well just do what she wants to do, right?

I sure think so!

And maybe her friend is being a bit pushy about this whole thing…

Well, she was only being honest…