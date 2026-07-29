Her Friend Never Stopped Asking For Favors—So This Teenager Finally Reached Her Breaking Point

The key to keeping good, positive friends as you get older is pretty simple: if someone keeps screwing you over and/or cramping your style over and over again, you move on.

That’s it!

That’s the trick to having good friends!

Of course, that’s a lot easier said than done when you’re a teenager, and this girl knows all about it.

Check out what she had to say about why she’s not too sure about being close with her best friend anymore.

Start now!

AITA for distancing myself from my best friend because she’s a freeloader? “I’m (17F) and my best friend Sally (17F) has been my friend for 7 years. She is an amazing person who always supports me and is there for me if I need her. I would always go to her to vent and she would come to me, we would do everything together and we were practically sisters.

It happens…

Recently over the past 4 months we have become very distant. She has no clue what’s happening in my life and I don’t know what’s happening in hers. She currently has a boyfriend and they’ve been together for 3 months, the only time I see her or hear from her is when she needs something from me. First it was a picnic she was surprising her boyfriend with and asked me if I could help set it up and I said yes. However an hour before she asked me for a bunch of things to bring like a picnic blanket, blankets, food. I was annoyed because what if I hadn’t had those items, what would she do?

This is pretty annoying…

She was completely dependent on me for this picnic to work, and only gave me and hours notice, being a good friend I gathered everything she asked and drove her there. I had to tutor in an hour and she insisted I set up and wait for him to come so I could take photos of them I told her that I had tutor and she knew about this weeks before when she was planning.

What is her deal…?

Then she asked for paint brushes and some other items when she was going on a picnic with another friend. I find it rude to ask me for supplies, to ensure she has a good time when I wasn’t even invited. Another time she threw me under the bus was when her mum found condoms in her room and her mum being strict freaked out so she lied and said they were mine and she was hiding them for me.

Oh, boy…

I then has to sit through an hour lecture by her mum telling me how I should focus on school and not on boys. Another time she depended on me was when she was stranded in a sketchy suburb an hour away from home (we’re neighbors, by the way) because she was meeting up with a boy and had to get home before her mum. So my mum and I had to go and pick her up and lie to her mum saying she was with us so she wouldn’t get busted. I don’t mind doing these things for my friend but it has gotten to a point where she is consistently dependent on me for everything, from covering for her when she meets up with boys to throwing me under the bus for her mishaps.

Oh, hell no!

I’ve spoken to her about this but nothings changed the other day she asked me to buy her boyfriend’s birthday present because she doesn’t have a bank account at 17 or a job. It’s gotten to a point where I never hear from her or hang out with her unless she needs something and she only hangs out with her boyfriend now 24/7. I don’t know what I should or if I should reach out and reconnect. AITA for distancing myself from a freeloader?”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person weighed in.

Another individual said she’s NTA.

This Reddit user asked a question.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who wants her daughter to help pay for her own cell phone, but her daughter says she can’t force her to get a job.

Another person weighed in.

And this individual offered some advice.

She seems pretty wise beyond her years, don’t you think?

I sure do!

And it sounds like she’s making the right decision…

She needs to avoid this friend of hers as much as possible.