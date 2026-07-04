Her Mom Kept Lending Her Things to Family Without Permission — When Her Makeup Came Back Shattered, She Drew the Line for Good

Borrowing something and returning it broken is one of the fastest ways to end a lending arrangement permanently.

A woman living with her family had spent years tolerating her mom volunteering her belongings to relatives before asking, saying yes to avoid the fight even though she bought everything herself and kept it in good condition.

But then, one day her cousins borrowed her makeup, left it scattered across the table, and shattered one of her pressed powders. That was the moment she told her mom the lending arrangement was over for good.

Her mom called it an overreaction, but she called it a pattern that needed to end.

Keep reading to find out who the internet sided with.

AITA refusing to let my family to borrow my belonging again? I live with my family, and over the years I’ve noticed that whenever someone needs to borrow something, my mom almost always volunteers my belongings before asking me.

Her mom seems to have no boundaries, regardless of what the item is.

It can be clothes, shoes, or other personal items. Usually I say yes because I don’t want to cause an argument, even though I’m very careful with my things. I buy them with my own money and try to keep them in good condition.

So she shares a recent example of her mom doing this.

The other day one of my cousins came over. She and another relative decided to go out, and they wanted to use makeup. My mom suggested they could borrow mine because I have a complete set. I hesitated but eventually agreed after she kept encouraging me.

But when she saw the condition her makeup was left in, she had finally had enough.

Later, I went into the living room after they had already left. My makeup wasn’t put back in its case. Everything was spread across the table, and one of my pressed powders had been shattered. That was the final straw for me.

She starts to think back on a long list of unfair behavior.

In the past, my sister borrowed one of my favorite pillows and never returned it, along with a few other items that either came back damaged or not at all.

So she confronts her mom.

I got upset and told my mom that I was done lending my belongings to anyone. I said I didn’t care if it upset people anymore because this wasn’t the first time my things had been damaged or gone missing. Then I walked away before we argued further.

Of course, her mom lays heavy on the guilt tripping, but she’s not backing down now.

My mom thinks I’m overreacting and says family should be willing to share. I think sharing is fine when people respect your property, but I don’t feel that’s been happening. AITA for deciding that no one in my family can borrow my belongings anymore?

If her mom is so eager to give things away, why not start lending her own things?

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Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

This commenter echoes the same sentiment.

This user points out that makeup isn’t even something you should be sharing.

This user shares their philosophy on sharing.

This commenter thinks this goes a lot deeper.

This woman isn’t refusing to share because she’s stingy, she’s refusing to share because sharing has consistently meant watching her things come back broken or not at all, and nobody’s been held accountable for any of it.

It’s pretty rich for her mom to call this “overreacting” when she was perfectly happy with items going damaged on her watch.

As long as they weren’t her items, of course.

It’s true that good families share, but this isn’t what sharing looks like.