Her New Neighbor Knocked on Her Door in the Dead of Night. The Instant Red Flag Forced Her to Call His Wife.

Well, this is creepy…

And uncomfortable…

And awkward.

And I think that just reading about this woman’s experience is going to make you a bit uncomfortable.

Because her neighbor’s behavior is pretty unsettling!

Check out what she had to say about what happened and see what you think.

Get started now!

AITA for telling on my neighbor (37M) about him visiting my (21F) house to his wife? “I moved to America when I was 18 for university. Just a couple months back, I moved into this new apartment as the dorms were too crowded and noisy. In my culture, we give a lot of appreciation to our neighbors and are told to be friendly, so naturally I wanted to introduce myself around and baked some cookies. I went to the house next door and there lived a middle aged mother of 2 little kids. At that time, her husband was at work. I LOVE this woman, Let’s call her Anna, she’s the sweetest and was very welcoming. Next time, I visited on a weekend, her husband was there. No big deal, of course.

This was about to get interesting.

What happened though was, 2 weeks ago, my door bell rang around 11:40 PM. Let’s call him Mr Dawn, seemingly in his work clothes. He said, I just came home from overtime at work, my family is asleep and there’s no food at home right now, I’m so tired, I saw the lights lit in your house so I thought you were awake, sorry for disturbing, and finally he asked if he could have something to eat. Also mentioned the sounds of cooking would awaken his kids as they were light sleepers. I found it odd— a fully grown man hadn’t stopped by to eat something outside, his wife hadn’t stayed awake for him, she hadn’t left food for him just in case, and it’s not like we had been neighbors for ages or anything of that sort.

And a bit creepy…

Plus, I’m not very familiar with the neighborhood but there had to be literally anyone else he could’ve went to. I didn’t think to argue much because not only was I half asleep but it’s just considered rude to reject guests from your doorstep. So I reluctantly let him in and began to heat up the pasta I had myself for dinner. I put it in a plastic container as he waited on my couch so he could take it home, but he like looked almost annoyed but feigned jokingly asked “Ah, take out?” and hesitantly took it as if he was hoping to eat here itself at my house. I didn’t know what to say because my social skills suck, so I just stood there, and after waiting for a couple of seconds he took the plastic bag and stood up to leave. He walked next door with his hands entirely busy, and I was following.

What is this guy’s deal…?

His hands were busy so he couldn’t get the keys out the pocket and open the door. I was about to offer to take the food before he said, “Can you take my keys out my pocket?” At this state I was barely awake as I hadn’t slept for two days, but still I glanced to see if there was somewhere he could keep it instead or if he’d hand the food over to me, but he didn’t. So very awkwardly I just fished the keys out the coat pocket and opened the door. Then he thanked me, I went home. I feel kind of off about this situation, but maybe it’s more casual and normal in US culture cause to be fair since I come from a conservative town maybe I’m just overthinking the implications. Probably not a big deal, but yeah. So after a few days, I told his wife this like very lightheartedly assuming he would’ve already mentioned. He hadn’t. They fought that day.”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose neighbors won’t stop parking in his spot, so he’s forced to take measures into his own hands. Read The Drama →

Let’s see how readers reacted.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another reader weighed in.

This Reddit user said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

And this person weighed in.

Yeah, this is not cool.

And it’s pretty obvious that this guy is up to no good.

His wife couldn’t have been happy about this!

Her neighbor’s behavior is straight-up WEIRD.