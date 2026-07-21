Her Roommate Kept Blaming Her for Missing Bathroom Items—Now She’s Reached Her Breaking Point

If there’s one thing that I can’t stand, it’s when someone accuses me of something I didn’t do.

I think most people would probably stand with me on that one, but it really drives me insane!

I guess it’s only natural to feel that way, right?

Just ask the woman you’re about to hear from.

Her roommate is on her case because she thinks she’s stealing from her, and that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Take a look at what she had to say about what she’s dealing with.

Cannot figure out her game. “Shared washroom with one door on each side of the bathroom connecting to individual rooms. Since I have moved in she has accused me of using her bathroom products which I haven’t at all. I told her she can simply keep them in her room if she’s so paranoid about it.

This is off to a good start!

She doesn’t want to keep it in her room she says she has the right to keep her things in the washroom. I said well keep it but you don’t have the right to accuse me without evidence. Now almost routinely she crashes out in the group chat about how I’m stealing her body wash and serums. She keeps providing ‘proof’ by saying my bottle was at this height but now it’s at this height. Well she is the one using it regularly, so of course it will decrease?

This sounds like a huge headache.

I’m so so confused about what to do. I cannot move out right now and I know she has a longer lease than mine. The other housemates who live downstairs don’t care enough to take sides or discuss the issue but they are routinely seeing how I’m ‘stealing’ in the group chat. I tried keeping her product basket outside and she started yelling saying I am trying to steal them. She only behaves like this with me from the very first month. I have no idea why she is doing this.”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a landlord who is confused about how to return a despot since the tenant doesn’t ever want to contact them again. Read The Drama →

Let’s see what readers had to say about this story.

This person had a lot to say.

And another reader weighed in.

Jeez, this is so frustrating.

And it sounds totally unnecessary.

Who wants to live like this?

It sounds like this roommate really has it out for her…