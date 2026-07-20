Her Roommate Refuses to Use the Dishwasher and Leaves a Mess, So She Started Buying Her Own Cookware to Avoid It

Moving in with a new roommate always comes with an adjustment period, but one woman is discovering that some habits go far beyond just getting used to someone new.

Her roommate of two years apparently treats basic kitchen cleanliness as optional, regularly sweeping crumbs and food scraps directly onto the floor and leaving them there for two to three days at a time.

What makes it more baffling is the fully functional dishwasher sitting unused, since even loading dirty dishes into it instead of leaving them out would solve most of the problem.

Rather than risk coming across as blunt or confrontational so early into the living arrangement, she’s opted to buy her own air fryer and separate cookware instead of sharing anything with her roommate at all.

Keep reading for the full dilemma.

How to approach messy roommate So I’ve recently moved, my new roommate has been here for about 2 years I think. I immediately noticed she isn’t very clean, and honestly I would be considering moving again if I had the energy to re-pack up everything. I’m not sure how to approach this as I’m still new here and don’t want to come in like a little tyrant. I also have a tendency to be quite blunt and I want to avoid getting off on the wrong foot. (Both 27F btw.)

But this tenant gives several examples of this roomie’s messy behavior.

When she cooks, she pushes all the crumbs and scraps onto the floor and leaves it like that for about 2-3 days at a time. Same with not doing her dishes, leaving dirty pots on the stove, leaving all the cupboard doors open, etc. I really don’t get not doing the dishes as we literally have a dishwasher. If she doesn’t want to do them, at least put them in the dishwasher so they’re out of sight and then run it when it’s full?

She can’t help but compare this experience to her past roomies who were far better.

I’m struggling with this greatly because my past roommate was incredibly clean and we shared everything. With this new roommate I genuinely don’t want to share anything with her (buying my own air fryer and a separate pot for my cutlery) because when she uses it she will not clean it properly. I’m fed up but don’t want to come across as a selfish cow.

This sounds like an awful way to live.

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What did Reddit have to say?

Surely, deep down this roommate knows how to be clean.

This user doesn’t think it’s selfish to want a clean place to live.

With matters like these, it’s best to be as straightforward as possible.

There are few things worse than being forced to deal with a messy roommate.

Sweeping food scraps onto the floor and leaving them there for days isn’t a minor difference in cleaning style.

This crosses the line into a basic hygiene issue that any roommate would reasonably struggle to live with. Especially when there’s a fully functional dishwasher right there.

It’s clear this tenant has tried every practical workaround there is, but if she really wants things to change, she’s going to have to be brave and have the hard conversation.