Her Roommates Want Her to Get Rid of Her Cats — She’s Refusing, And Now It’s a Standoff

If you live with someone and they demand that you get rid of your pets, I only have one piece of advice for you…

Tell them to hit the road!

Because our pets are part of our family units!

And I don’t know about you, but if someone told me to get rid of my dog, we most likely wouldn’t be friends ever again.

In today’s story, a woman explained why her roommates want her to get rid of her cats…

But she ain’t having it.

Get all the details below and see what you think.

My roommates want me to rehome my cats. “I’m at the end of my rope. I (f29) live with 2 younger girls (early 20s). One was looking for new roommates an was initially excited to live with cats, the other signed after me and was apprehensive (she seems scared of them) about living with them but decided to move in anyways. A few months in they started complaining about the litter box smell. Since then I have done everything I can think of, that I can afford, to take care of it despite me not smelling ANYTHING. I will admit I am a little nose blind but it’s not that bad and I’ve lived with cats before who were problem pee-ers and I could always smell that. I thought we had finally figured things out. They hadn’t said anything in a while, but that’s also what they do.

There’s only so much a cat owner can do about this…

They say once it smells “unbearable” you need to do something, and I change litter or get more candles’ charcoal oder absorbers, etc and they are quite for a few months and then suddenly it’s a crisis again. I have bent over backwards trying to find a fix and have run out of all ideas. On top of it all, I’m pretty much the only one who cleans the apartment “because they’re my cats so it’s my responsibility to keep the apartment clean.”

No way!

Now they are asking me to rehome them temporarily for the last 2 months of the lease. That it’s affecting their health and they are getting sick and vomiting whenever they come home (the one that barely spends any time in the apartment). I feel like I am going insane. I genuinely believe they are either exaggerating or smelling something else. I have had people over and explicitly asked them about the smell and they have told me they don’t smell a thing. I am disabled, been dealing with new depression, severe anxiety and well I’ve always had the ADHD.

There’s no way she’s gonna agree to this.

These cats are my ESAs so rehoming them isn’t an option and the whole ordeal has made things significantly worse. Also considering my health, if it was my cats causing health issues, I’m with them the most, at the apartment the most, I would be the first to have symptoms. I have no idea how to even begin this conversation. All I know is I didn’t want to go home last night and I feel anxious simply being in the apartment now. I want to believe the best in them but they have backed me into a corner and I have nothing left to give.”

Check out what readers had to say about this.

This person wants more info.

Another reader didn’t hold back.

This individual shared their thoughts.

And another person weighed in.

No way, Jose!

That’s the only acceptable answer to this proposal.

Her roommates are way out of line.

She’s not about to go along with this idea!