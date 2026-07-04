Her School Put a Fake Quote Under Her Name in the Yearbook — So She Spent the Entire Next Year Inserting Herself Into Every Group Photo

Ahhh, this brings back some funny memories.

A friend of mine from high school, who shall remain nameless, got the bright idea when we were seniors that we should try to sneak in to group photos for the yearbook.

He successfully pulled it off, but I decided not to join him.

However, we both lied through out teeth about what groups we were in for the yearbook, and that got a big laugh from all our friends.

Good times!

In today’s story, a woman talked about how she got into some shenanigans for her high school yearbook.

Check out what she had to say.

Good Luck Cutting Me out of the Yearbook. “This is an old story from high school. A bit of backstory: Our yearbook always came out mid-summer to include certain near-end of the year events it needed to qualify for state/regional awards. So everyone typically brought their yearbook in at the start of the next school year for signatures. (Seniors were just out of luck, and we all disliked it.) I forgot to submit an order form for my sophomore yearbook, so I didn’t see it until the first week of my junior year when friends had me sign theirs.

What was this all about…?

To my surprise, there was a picture of me playing piano in the talent show, along with a quote I definitely didn’t (and wouldn’t) give. It was something along the lines of “I was really nervous before going out on stage, but when I heard the applause, it was all worth it.” Not only did I think the fake quote was a little dorky, even for me, but I was still very naive and believed strongly in truth and justice. (I wasn’t a cynic yet.) So the lie of it all probably bothered me the most. The fact it was memorialized for posterity was just icing on the cake. If, like my classmates, I’d gotten the yearbook a month before school started, I likely would have calmed down and just accepted it. I was generally a quiet, non-confrontational kid. But because I found out when I did, I was able to immediately go talk to the yearbook advisor while I was still in my feelings about it.

She wasn’t happy about this!

I told the advisor it looked like she had students fabricating quotes. I’d hoped she’d reassure me this wouldn’t happen to me or anyone else again and that she’d deal with the issue. Instead, she made it clear she knew and approved because it was “too hard and too much work to get quotes from teenagers.” As a parting shot, she told me “If you don’t want to be quoted in the yearbook, don’t worry about it. You won’t be in it.” I knew then that there would never be another candid photo of me in my junior or senior yearbooks. And I was right. I realized I couldn’t do anything about the candid photos without a big fight that I might not win and that might just make me look conceited. But I also knew she couldn’t do anything about the posed, official photos.

This was gonna be fun!

So, I and my friends plotted to get me into every club photo possible. I was an involved kid, so for many clubs, I was already a member. Some others were clubs I helped occasionally for their events but wasn’t officially one of their members. Then there were the ones whose advisors just didn’t pay enough attention to notice an extra kid in the lineup and whose members knew what I was doing and thought it as funny. I think I was in dozens of group/club photos my last two years of high school. And every time, I made sure to wave at the yearbook advisor as I made my way to a seat on the bleachers, sometimes with a polite “hello Ms. X”. I took a little bit of joy every time I saw her looking at me like she’d just sucked a lemon.”

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That was pretty hilarious, don’t you agree?

Hats off to a job well done!

High school revenge has never been so petty!