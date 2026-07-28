Her Space Was So Tight She Had to Adapt, Yet Her Family Turned Her Simple Laundry Bag Into a Harsh Critique

Sometimes a small argument has very little to do with what started it.

One young woman has spent years feeling like the person everyone in her family blames when something goes wrong.

Now she lives with two older siblings while attending medical school in a country she never wanted to move to.

Since she sleeps in the living room and barely has space of her own, she keeps her dirty laundry in a plastic bag.

And, as you may have guessed, her family has now turned that into another reason to criticize her.

Read on to learn her full story.

AITAH for using a plastic bag for my dirty laundry I (19F) am the second youngest of 4 siblings. I’ve always been the messy daughter, the “liar,” the least pretty, the “unhygienic” one, the “dumbest,” the “masculine” one, the “jinx,” and the list just goes on. I’ve struggled from undiagnosed depression for almost 8 years now. Everyone kept telling my parents how tired I looked, my hair was falling out, I’ve been struggling to keep up with school, and simple daily tasks are just hard to achieve. It turns out I have a severe iron and vitamin D deficiency, but my parents didn’t care to take me to the hospital. Their brilliant idea was to send me to med school in a rural town in a country that I’ve never been to with my two older siblings, and I don’t even want to be a doctor.

Her entire family is basically mean to her.

We’re staying in a two-bedroom apartment, which they claimed because they’re older, and a glass-doored living room, which I’m staying in since I’m the youngest of the three. I didn’t even have a bed or a wardrobe all through the first year, but no one cared. Now, my siblings don’t respect me. They call me names all the time, but not in a joking way, and my parents laugh at it and tell me, “It’s not a big deal.” They blame me for everything, even if something broke that I didn’t even use, and my parents back them up and call me a “jinx.”

Now, they’re mad over her laundry bag.

So yeah, every time we argued and it would be their fault, they would use my messiness as an excuse, and my parents would take their side. Right now they’re using my dirty laundry plastic bag to treat me like crap. Don’t get me wrong. I know I could easily just buy a basket, but I choose not to because my parents are ignoring the elephant in the room, and they’re scolding me for it. They’re using it as a “this is why you’re a failure” while there are much bigger problems to deal with. And yes, I did voice my refusal to go to med school. I did voice my problem with my siblings, but they made fun of me instead and called me dumb. AITA?

Wow! That can’t be what this is all over.

Let’s see if the readers over at Reddit think there’s more to this story.

She should do this!

According to this person, she’s an adult and can make changes.

Apparently, this person isn’t sure if the story is real.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who wants her daughter to help pay for her own cell phone, but her daughter says she can’t force her to get a job.

She does need to get away from them.

It’s easy to see why she feels beaten down after dealing with this for so long.

Her family clearly treats her unfairly, but waiting for them to suddenly change probably won’t get her anywhere.

At some point, she has to start doing small things for herself, even if that means buying the basket and making plans for a life she actually wants.

The fact is that they may never give her the support she needs, so she has to start building some of that confidence on her own.

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