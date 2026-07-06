His Bus Was Blocked by a Delivery Driver — The Solution Involved Fake Cash and 25 Minutes of Poetic Justice

Blocking a busy city street during rush hour is a good way to make a lot of people angry.

This bus passenger found that out after a delivery driver parked in the only driving lane, and brought traffic to a standstill while he made a delivery.

The bus driver tried to explain that nobody could get around the truck, but the delivery driver refused to move because he believed making a delivery gave him the right to block the street.

A few days later, the passenger came up with a plan to make sure the driver understood exactly what it felt like to waste someone else’s time.

It worked better than he ever imagined.

Read on to see exactly what he did.

Delivery driver blocks city street for 25 minutes during rush hour – he returns to get the money he was told he dropped, waits 25 minutes just to be told there was no such money Last week, a delivery driver for a big construction company parked his truck in the only driving lane on a big city street and proceeded to make his delivery. The bus I was on was unable to reroute because the streets were too small for the bus to turn, and so car after car also got caught in the jam. The bus driver and then some residents all yelled at him that he couldn’t park in the only driving lane. He yelled and said he was allowed because he was making a delivery.

To make sure it didn’t happen again, he called the company and made up a story.

I got the name of the company and the truck ID/license. Originally, I was just going to call and tell the company, but I knew nothing would be done. So I called the company HQ and said (in a kindly old man voice) I’d seen a driver (date/time/location/truck ID) drop a significant amount of cash and that I’d like to return it to the driver. They made some calls, and eventually the guy called and said, “Thanks for finding the cash,” and we set up a time to meet back in the city.

Then, he proceeded to waste the guy’s time.

I gave him the address of the Rec Center down the block from my house so I could watch his arrival. Once he got there and texted the “good Samaritan,” I said I was picking up an Rx and asked if he could wait a bit. I saw him get out of his car, smoke, and probably think about how he was gonna spend the $1,800 he never even dropped. After 25 minutes and a few apologetic texts, I told him I was inside the Rec Center. He got out of his car and went inside. Several calls ensued, and I didn’t answer.

At this point, the guy was mad.

He walked back to his car, and I texted that I saw him but was on the other side of the Rec Center and was using crutches, so I couldn’t catch him. He walked back inside. Several more calls/texts. Now he was getting angry. He stomped back to his car, and I called him, now using my real voice, and told him, “Sorry, man. I know waiting sucks. Remember that delivery you made on ___ Street on Monday? Well, I was on the bus that had to wait for you. Now you just waited for money that was never real, and BTW, I’m watching you from my house right now, you fat *******.” He turned so bright red I could see it. He called and texted threats several times (all to a burner phone number I got specifically for the occasion), but I didn’t reply. The last few days, I have called him from a hotel lobby guest phone just to tell him/leave a voicemail that he should never block the street and that I hope he didn’t need the money.

Wow! Now, that’s how you commit to the bit.

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Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit think about the whole thing.

Apparently, this reader thinks the story is made up.

This person would’ve been more careful with details.

Yes, some people are way too selfish.

Yet another reader who would’ve been more selective with info.

Well, it’s definitely petty.

Sure, the revenge was creative, and the delivery driver probably deserved to learn a lesson after blocking traffic like that. But, at the same time, the guy spent an awful lot of time planning everything and keeping it going long after it was over.

If this really happened, the situation was not worth that much time or energy.

Sometimes you have to pick your battles. Life throws enough big problems our way without wasting so much energy on the little ones.

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