His Employer Expected Patience While Withholding Wages. He Responded by Landing a Better Job Offer.
Everyone deserves to be paid on time for the work they’ve already done.
This man worked hard for his company and got a promotion. However, instead of feeling rewarded, he found himself dealing with late payroll, canceled benefits, and a paycheck that never arrived. As the weeks passed, he began questioning how long he could keep waiting for answers.
This story is one of those frustrating workplace situations where an employee’s paycheck gets delayed. It’s a relatable story, especially for those who live from paycheck to paycheck. Read the full story below.
My employer hasn’t paid my May check, it’s now July
I honestly don’t even know what to say anymore. I work in IT for an MSP.
I’ve always shown up, done my job, taken on more responsibility, and was promoted to Senior Network Administrator about a year ago.
Since then, it’s been one thing after another. One paycheck literally bounced after they issued it.
Benefits lapsed for an entire month, and we only found out 16 days after insurance ended.
We had to pay any appointments out of pocket.
They got rid of dental insurance. Payroll started getting later and later.
His paycheck for May never came.
Then, my May 29 paycheck just… never came.
At first, I figured it was a mistake. Then I was told, “We’ll send an update.”
A week later, “We’ll send an update.” Another week, “We’ll send an update.”
Today? Still, “we’ll send an update.”
I finally replied and said I don’t need an update after payroll goes out. I’ll notice when the money hits my account.
I need to know when it’s going out because I have bills to pay.
I’m not asking for an advance. I’m not asking for a raise. I’m asking for wages I already earned over a month ago.
He accepted a new job, but his final pay from the precious work hasn’t arrived yet.
The craziest part is that while all this has been happening, our school district decided to switch MSPs.
So I’ve been spending my lunches interviewing with the incoming company and negotiating a new salary.
And figuring out my future while my current employer still hasn’t paid me for work I did in May.
I accepted the new offer. I’ll be making more money than I ever have.
Yet, I’m still emailing HR asking where a paycheck from May is.
He wants to know if anyone else has experienced this.
I never thought “Please pay me for work I already performed” would become a months long conversation.
Has anyone else dealt with something like this?
At what point does “We’ll send an update” stop being an answer?Never Miss a Story
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Getting paid on time shouldn’t be optional or negotiable. It’s understandable why OP was feeling this way and has decided to move on. Anyone would get frustrated when trying to recover the wages they had already earned. And getting a “We’ll send an update” response doesn’t help either. Ugh!
Let’s read the comments of other online users on this story.
Here’s some useful advice.
Plain and simple.
This user shares their opinion.
Another similar thought.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer who still asked for a manager after receiving perfect service.
And lastly, people have the same assumption.
Employees shouldn’t have to chase the money they’ve already earned.
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