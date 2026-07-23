His Family Always Assumed He’d Babysit Because He Never Refused — When He Finally Said No, They Called Him Selfish

Saying yes too often has a way of slowly becoming an expectation, and one 19-year-old learned exactly how deep-seated his family obligations were once he finally said no.

For years, he’d been the go-to babysitter for younger siblings and cousins, always willing to step in, until the pattern grew so consistent that his own plans regularly got rearranged around other people’s needs without much thought.

So when he finally declined a recent request because he had other plans, it quickly triggered accusations of selfishness from family members who’d simply grown used to his automatic availability.

He tried explaining that his love for the kids hadn’t changed, only his willingness to treat babysitting as a default responsibility rather than an occasional favor.

Keep reading for the full dilemma.

AITA for refusing to babysit every time my family asks? I (19M) love my younger siblings and cousins, and I don’t mind helping out when I can. The problem is that over time, I’ve become the person everyone asks to babysit because they know I usually say yes.

He never expected things to turn out this way.

At first I didn’t mind, but it started happening so often that it felt like my free time was no longer my own. I would have plans or things I wanted to do, but I’d end up changing them because someone needed me to watch the kids.

So when he was asked again, he told his family exactly how he felt.

Recently, I was asked to babysit again, but I said I couldn’t because I already had something planned. Nobody was in danger or anything, but some family members acted like I was being selfish because I usually help.

He continues to defend his point of view, but still can’t shake off the lingering guilt.

I explained that I still love spending time with the kids and I’m happy to help sometimes, but I don’t want babysitting to always become my responsibility. AITA for saying no this time?

He’s right for finally sticking up for his boundaries.

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What did Reddit think?

There’s a difference between being appreciative and taking advantage.

This family’s behavior just isn’t right.

This user gives some good advice.

Boundaries are necessary here — and totally overdue.

Years of saying yes doesn’t obligate anyone to keep saying yes forever, especially once “usually helping” quietly turns into “always expected to help” without anyone actually checking in.

It’s perfectly reasonable (and totally normal) for a 19-year-old man to prioritize his own social obligations.

If his family needs childcare that badly, it’s time to buck up and just pay a real babysitter.

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