July 24, 2026 at 4:15 pm

His Father Kept an Eviction Notice Quiet Until the Last Week—Leaving His Son Days to Find Him a Place to Live

by Benjamin Cottrell

stressed man sitting on his bed

Pexels/Reddit

Watching a parent’s plan unravel in real time is stressful enough without also being the one left to clean up the mess.

One son watched his 75-year-old father sell his house before securing public housing, a process that takes nearly a year to complete in their area, leaving him without a stable place to land.

A temporary stay with his cousin was set to end within a week, which meant the son and his wife were left urgently searching for a rental his father’s limited SSA income could actually cover.

Adding to the pressure was a private conversation he and his wife already had, acknowledging that his father would be a genuinely difficult roommate, loud, messy, and inconsiderate, which left the son wrestling with real guilt over not simply taking him in themselves.

Keep reading for the full scoop.

WIBTA if I didn’t let my father move in with my family

My father, 75, decided that he wanted to sell his house and move into public housing.

Well, he handles one half before the other, and didn’t get his application into public housing, which takes roughly a year to get in here.

Finding housing wasn’t going to be easy, but this adult child still tries to do his best.

Anyways, he sold his house last week. Moves in with his cousin, she said she can’t handle his cats and wants him out by next week.

My wife and I are doing our part in finding him a rental. He doesn’t make much on SSA, so housing is hard to find.

He explains why they’re not offering him a place to stay at their place.

My wife and I talked about how we don’t want him moving in with us, as he’s not really the best roommate. He’s extremely loud and inconsiderate of others, very much a slob, and I know it would put a strain on us.

But I have this guilty feeling of letting my dad become homeless.

AITA?

This is an impossible choice.

What did Reddit make of this difficult situation?

At a certain point, his father needs to accept responsibility.

Screenshot 2026 07 23 at 12.33.39 PM His Father Kept an Eviction Notice Quiet Until the Last Week—Leaving His Son Days to Find Him a Place to Live

This user wonders how it got to this point.

Screenshot 2026 07 23 at 12.34.06 PM His Father Kept an Eviction Notice Quiet Until the Last Week—Leaving His Son Days to Find Him a Place to Live

Maybe there’s another way to help out his father.

Screenshot 2026 07 23 at 12.36.18 PM His Father Kept an Eviction Notice Quiet Until the Last Week—Leaving His Son Days to Find Him a Place to Live

At the end of the day, it’s his father’s problem, not his.

Screenshot 2026 07 23 at 12.36.41 PM His Father Kept an Eviction Notice Quiet Until the Last Week—Leaving His Son Days to Find Him a Place to Live

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a student who did the math and figured out he was better off skipping school than serving detention if he forgot his ID.

There’s a difference between loving your father and being obligated to absorb every consequence of a decision he made without fully thinking it through.

Selling the house before the public housing application was actually approved wasn’t something the son controlled, and neither is the fact that his father’s living habits would genuinely strain his own marriage and home.

Actively searching for a rental, driving the process forward, showing up for the actual crisis, is real support, even if it doesn’t take the shape of moving him in permanently.

Feeling guilty doesn’t mean the boundary is wrong, it just means the son is a decent person navigating an impossible timeline his father’s own planning created.

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Author

Benjamin Cottrell

Benjamin Cottrell | Assistant Editor, Internet Culture

Benjamin Cottrell is an Assistant Editor and contributing writer at TwistedSifter, specializing in internet culture, viral social dynamics, and the moral complexities of online communities. He brings a highly analytical, editorial voice to his reporting on workplace conflicts, malicious compliance, and interpersonal drama, with a specific focus on nuanced stories that lack an obvious villain.

As a published author of rhetorical criticism, Benjamin leverages his academic background in human communication to dissect and elevate viral social media threads. Instead of simply summarizing events, he provides readers with balanced, deep-dive commentary into why the internet reacts the way it does. In addition to his cultural reporting, he is an experienced fine art photography essayist and video game reviewer.

When he isn’t analyzing the latest viral debates, Benjamin is usually chipping away at his extensive video game backlog, hunting down the best new restaurants, or out exploring the city with a camera in hand.

Connect with Benjamin on Instagram and read more of his essays on Substack.

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