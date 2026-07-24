His Father Kept an Eviction Notice Quiet Until the Last Week—Leaving His Son Days to Find Him a Place to Live

Watching a parent’s plan unravel in real time is stressful enough without also being the one left to clean up the mess.

One son watched his 75-year-old father sell his house before securing public housing, a process that takes nearly a year to complete in their area, leaving him without a stable place to land.

A temporary stay with his cousin was set to end within a week, which meant the son and his wife were left urgently searching for a rental his father’s limited SSA income could actually cover.

Adding to the pressure was a private conversation he and his wife already had, acknowledging that his father would be a genuinely difficult roommate, loud, messy, and inconsiderate, which left the son wrestling with real guilt over not simply taking him in themselves.

Keep reading for the full scoop.

WIBTA if I didn’t let my father move in with my family My father, 75, decided that he wanted to sell his house and move into public housing. Well, he handles one half before the other, and didn’t get his application into public housing, which takes roughly a year to get in here.

Finding housing wasn’t going to be easy, but this adult child still tries to do his best.

Anyways, he sold his house last week. Moves in with his cousin, she said she can’t handle his cats and wants him out by next week. My wife and I are doing our part in finding him a rental. He doesn’t make much on SSA, so housing is hard to find.

He explains why they’re not offering him a place to stay at their place.

My wife and I talked about how we don’t want him moving in with us, as he’s not really the best roommate. He’s extremely loud and inconsiderate of others, very much a slob, and I know it would put a strain on us. But I have this guilty feeling of letting my dad become homeless. AITA?

This is an impossible choice.

What did Reddit make of this difficult situation?

At a certain point, his father needs to accept responsibility.

This user wonders how it got to this point.

Maybe there’s another way to help out his father.

At the end of the day, it’s his father’s problem, not his.

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There’s a difference between loving your father and being obligated to absorb every consequence of a decision he made without fully thinking it through.

Selling the house before the public housing application was actually approved wasn’t something the son controlled, and neither is the fact that his father’s living habits would genuinely strain his own marriage and home.

Actively searching for a rental, driving the process forward, showing up for the actual crisis, is real support, even if it doesn’t take the shape of moving him in permanently.

Feeling guilty doesn’t mean the boundary is wrong, it just means the son is a decent person navigating an impossible timeline his father’s own planning created.

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