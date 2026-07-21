His Neighbor Accidentally Built on His Property. Now He’s Demanding He Sign Over the Land to ‘Fix the Mistake.’

Well, this story sure is a doozy…

And it also proves, once again, how entitled some folks can be.

It never ends, does it…?

Nope!

The guy who wrote this story is dealing with a neighbor who has a pretty big request for him…and he’s not sure how to handle this fella.

Let’s take a look at what’s going on here.

Neighbor encroached on our property, now expects us to just let him have it. “Our neighbor of 6 years has recently (last 2 years) added to their driveway and redone landscaping. Great, no big deal.

Uh oh…didn’t see that coming!

Problem is, we recently got a survey done to build a shed and also redo some landscaping, and that survey showed he has put his new extended driveway, landscaping and extension of concrete for basketball hoop on my property. When we discussed this, he asked if we would simply deed it to him so his new improvements are solely on his property. We respectfully declined. We’ve hired an attorney who advised us to grant a “permission to use” letter so they can keep as is for remaining useful life of concrete, etc, BUT, acknowledge this is OUR property and waive claim of adverse possession.

This guy sounds pretty difficult.

Well, he refused to sign. He now got his own attorney who is asking us to reconsider a change in deed or grant easement so it is a “fair and acceptable outcome for all.” Am I missing something? It’s not fair to me to give up a decent portion of my property due to his lack of checking log lines. No claim of adverse possession/has not been 15 years. Easement not essential to get in/out of driveway. No offer to buy land either, just thinks it’s being “neighborly” to deed over. Any advice or opinions…I feel Bad and I’d rather not be at total war with neighbors (not close to begin with-very different people), BUT, I need to protect my land and assets.”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person was amused.

Another reader had a lot to say.

This individual spoke up.

And another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

I told you this was a doozy!

This guy’s request is pretty wild.

I think we all know how this story will probably end…

This guy’s neighbor is way out of line!