His Neighbor Parked in His Driveway Without Permission, And When Confronted He Said He Can Do Whatever He Wants

Every once in a while, you’ll encounter someone in life who thinks that the rules don’t apply to them.

I’m talking about ZERO rules and regulations.

They believe that the world and everyone in it should abide by their terms…

And it’s pretty insane!

In today’s story, a man talked about his neighbor who fits perfectly into that category.

Take a look at what he had to say about this joker.

Neighbor parked in my driveway without asking. “Last night my neighbor parked in my driveway without asking. I went out and came back to his car there. We’ve had issues with them before. One time we were cleaning snow and a couple pieces fell onto their side.

This guy sounds a little out of whack…

We were still in the middle of shoveling and were going to clean it, but before we could finish he started cursing at us. What’s crazy is that during the summer we even cut the grass in the front area just to be nice. We have two cars and a driveway, so most of the time we park them there. In the past we used to keep one car outside, but they called the cops on us multiple times about how that car was parked, so now we just leave it on the street to avoid problems.

What is this all about…?

Last night this guy just parked his car in our driveway without saying anything and left it there. When we asked him to move it, he was literally laughing and saying that we “think we own the street.” His excuse was that he was only going to park there for 10 minutes so when his family got home he wouldn’t have to move his car.

Weird…

His driveway was completely empty by the way. When confronting him we told him if he thinks he owns the place in his words he said “basically.””

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a trespassing neighbor who takes things one step too far by stealing boulders by night. Read The Drama →

Check out how readers reacted.

This person had a lot to say.

Another reader weighed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And this reader spoke up.

What a creep!

He needs to tow this guy’s car just to teach him a lesson.

There’s no reasoning with this fella!

This guy’s neighbor is being a jerk just for the hell of it…