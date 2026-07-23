His Neighbors Called Him a Stalker — Then He Found Out the Bank Owns Their House and They May Have to Leave

Watching a problem house go into foreclosure is supposed to feel like the beginning of the end, not another chapter in an already exhausting saga.

One homeowner has spent time enduring harassment from trashy, chaotic neighbors across the street, including a false stalking accusation from someone with a documented history of lying to police.

So when the house finally went into foreclosure earlier this year and was purchased by a bank, he assumed relief was finally on the horizon.

That hope collapsed when the listing was pulled and the same neighbors remained in place with zero indication they’re planning to leave.

Soon he started researching tenant rights and even considering pretending to be a prospective buyer just to extract real answers from the bank.

Keep reading for the full dilemma.

Neighbors have made a false accusation against me I have some horrible neighbors who rent a house across from me. They are pretty trashy: broken cars on the front lawn, loud, lots of people coming and going. I wouldn’t be surprised if there were illegal substances involved.

But these neighbors took their misbehaving to a new low.

One of them has falsely accused me of stalking. This is very, completely untrue, and this person has been arrested for making a false statement to the police before in a totally unrelated situation. So definitely not the first time this person has lied.

This homeowner’s neighbors never let him know a moment’s peace.

They harass me every time I go outside and have tried to break into my home before. It’s been a nightmare. The house went into foreclosure in Feb/March and was bought by a bank. The house was put up for sale this spring, but then the listing was taken down.

He thought he wouldn’t have to deal with these neighbors much longer, but soon, his outlook changed.

I thought they would be moving at the beginning of the summer and this would all take care of itself, but they are still there and show no sign of leaving. I’m not sure if it is because of tenant rights and they have to wait until the lease is up (I live in New York State), but I’m terrified they are going to remain there indefinitely even with the foreclosure.

Now the homeowner is starting to weigh his other options.

Is there a legal way for me to tell when they have to vacate the premises? I don’t understand why a bank would sit on a house for so long unless there was some kind of legal/tenants rights issue. I’m half tempted to reach out to the bank and pretend to be an interested buyer to see if I can squeeze out any information.

Sounds like this homeowner needs a way out of this awful situation.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of friends who were denied a townhome lease because they’re not considered a “family.”

What did Reddit have to say?

According to this user, it’s possible to get his hands on this information.

These neighbors don’t exactly seem like the “leave gracefully” type.

Public records exist for purposes just like these.

Or perhaps another person could provide support.

Foreclosure was supposed to feel like relief for this homeowner, a finish line he could actually see, and instead it turned into one more thing to wait on indefinitely.

The listing appearing and then vanishing without explanation is its own particular kind of cruelty.

Meanwhile the same people who tried to break into his home and lied about him to the police just keep existing across the street like none of it happened.

Some situations don’t resolve on any timeline that feels fair, they just linger, and you’re stuck absorbing the cost of somebody else’s mess indefinitely.

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