His Roommate Accused Him of a Deliberate Household Sin. His Brilliant, Petty Response Was to Steal His Most Valuable Chess Piece.

They say you should never mess with someone who is in the position to get back at you.

If you’re like me, revenge isn’t your jam. But at least this option is pretty tame.

I stole the queen from my roommate’s chess set… A few years back I had a really horrible flatmate/roommate. He was textbook painful to live with: messy, rude, passive agressive, arrogant and just awful to deal with. I spent lockdown living in a flat with him and five others for over a month and we all got to know each other pretty well.

Turns out that this guy is also a terrible person. I’m appalled.

A while into living together he somehow ended up getting a girlfriend. She also moved in and he made her sleep on the floor as there wasn’t enough space in his single bed. He and his girlfriend finally decided to move out a few months after lockdown. Yay! Like a week before he yelled at me and accused me of trying to get into the bathroom multiple times while he was showering.

This guy actually scares me. Yikes.

I only went to use the bathroom once while he was in there, found the door locked, realized it was occupied and turned to go and wait in my room but then he threw the door open and started hurling abuse in his towel. I was still angry about that incident at the time of my theft. In the communal garage he had a super expensive wooden chess set packed and ready to go for the move. So I took a queen.

Like most bullies, he’s unaware of his vulnerabilities. I wouldn’t have done this, though!

I found it both symbolic and satisfying. For those who don’t play, it ruins the set, can’t play without a queen and not really the sort of thing you can buy individually with a set like the one he had. I rendered the set about as useful as a jalapeño flavoured lubricant. My only regret now that I’m super into chess was not just taking the whole board and making him think it got lost in the move.

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Here is what folks are talking about.

Who does this?!

Haha. I wonder if he’ll figure it out.

I’m sure he’s kicking himself now!

Drat! Ah, well.

What a buzzkill!

Guy gets a terrible roommate who brings his girlfriend, making his life miserable. So he takes a chess piece from their belongings before they move out.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who fought back against their HOA and ended up getting the whole board removed. Read The Drama →