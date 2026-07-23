His Upstairs Neighbors Kept Everyone Awake All Night—So He Made Sure They Didn’t Sleep In Either

When you are on vacation, it is nice to be able to get caught up on sleep, but that isn’t always possible.

What would you do if your upstairs neighbors were very loud and kept your family awake at night?

That is what happened to the early riser in this story, so he woke up very early and called the room above his. He told them that he was from the hotel and that if they came downstairs early, they would get a free breakfast and tickets to the water park.

The family rushed down only to find that it was fake, ruining their morning. While I think the story is funny, it isn’t right to cause trouble for the hotel workers. Read through the full story here and see what you think.

Free Breakfast for a Limited Time This Morning for Loud Hotel Neighbors A few weeks ago our family was staying at a hotel resort for a relaxing weekend.

Loud neighbors are awful, even at a hotel.

Unfortunately, we got roomed underneath a heard of buffalo, or a family of six, I couldn’t tell which. As we put our kids to bed, we “hushed” them and reminded them we were in a hotel with other guests, so we could be as courteous as possible. Not the buffalo family above us.

Not everyone can sleep through lots of noise.

For hours into the night, until well after midnight, they were banging and slamming things in the room above. And while I can sleep through almost anything, and the kids were exhausted and asleep, I knew it was steaming my wife. And that was making me more and more angry – Unhappy wife, unhappy life.

Many people love getting up early.

Anyway, we all managed to finally fall asleep. However my super power is needing little sleep. I get up every day at 5:00a without an alarm clock. Sure enough, the next morning a few hours later, I woke up like clockwork, and instantly I had my revenge.

Now, this is just mean.

Going down to the elevator core, I located a house phone and dialled their room: 6 and the room number – the room directly above ours. It rang five or six times with no answer. I hung up, and was feeling a little guilty and about to give up, when I remembered I wasn’t getting laid today because of these clowns, said “screw it” and rang back again.

He shouldn’t get them upset at the front desk.

This time, a groggy female answered the phone – like barely – “Heelllllooo???” she croaked into the phone. In my most chipper voice I said “Good morning! This is the front desk with your morning wakeup call! Are you awake?” — I hear confusion on the other end.

Oh, they are going to be so mad.

“We have a special thank you gift for families staying with us today – Free breakfast buffet and admission to the waterpark today, however it is first come, first served, and you and your guests must claim your award at the front desk in the next 30 minutes.” — more confusion. I thank her and hang up. Next I camped out in the lobby to wait and see what happened. Sure enough about 20 min later, a train of groggy half-dressed family members come down to the front desk, looking annoyed, sleepy.

I feel bad for the hotel staff.

Did I see hope their eyes? As soon as they hit the front desk, it got heated – the mom demanding to see the on-duty manager, and the manager trying to explain they didn’t call and don’t offer that. It must have taken 5 minutes for them to figure out it was a prank, and sulk back to their room.

This isn’t likely to keep them quiet tonight, though.

I left and went to get some coffee and enjoyed the rest of my morning.

That is pretty funny, but a prank like this should not harm innocent victims like the hotel staff.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who ends up with a problem of their own after calling the city about a shed.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

The front desk got the brunt of this revenge.

I agree with this commenter.

Was this story even true?

This would have been a better option.

He really shot himself in the foot.

This is one way to handle the situation, but it isn’t the right way. He ruined that family’s morning, ruined the hotel staff’s morning, and maybe ruined his family’s opportunity to sleep in.

There are plenty of other ways he could have dealt with this that would have been better.