Homeowner Fears Competing Listing Next Door Could Make Selling Much Harder

Is too much competition a bad thing?

Well, I guess it depends on who you talk to and what you’re talking about…

But one thing is for sure: the guy who wrote this story seems to be pretty bent out of shape because his neighbor is selling their house at the same time he is.

Is he being too sensitive?

Or does he have a point?

Check out what he had to say and see what you think.

My neighbors are selling their house the same week as ours. “My neighbor told me that they are selling their house in second week of May, the same time we planned to sell ours. We’re relocating out of state in June.

They’re pretty concerned about this.

I don’t know what will be the effect on us (selling price, purchase appraisal, etc) Both houses are bi-level and built in 1970s. Their house is bigger by 150 sq ft and has 5Br,2Ba, and our is just 4Br,2ba, though their house is dated, ours was fully rehabbed in 2021. They will be using an agent, and we will do FSBO+MLS+RE Atty (we are offering 2.5% Buyer agent’s commission). Our home was appraised in Feb for $275k, current comps is $281k, we will be selling at $280k (only because we bought new appliances worth 5k).

What are they supposed to do?

I would like to ask your opinion if we have to sell our home before or after them or just stick to the same plan. Or are there any strategies I need to do, if you’re in my situation?”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another reader weighed in.

This individual spoke up.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Well, he sounds pretty worried about it…

But hopefully, it’ll work out for him in the end.

Good luck to him!

Hopefully, it won’t be a big deal that two houses so close to each other will be for sale at the same time.