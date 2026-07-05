Hotel Guests Made a Scene in the Middle of the Night Over Hotel Services — The Staff’s Response Left Them Wishing They Hadn’t

Some people really need a reality check in life and that shows!

This employee shares how some hotel guests made things miserable for them.

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Entitled Guests Learn the Hard Way That Desk Employees Aren’t on the Clock 24-Hours a Day We all know that when we’re working we’re expected to be nice to the guests and attentive to their needs. And, unless they’ve taken the situation to a place where we have to change our demeanor, we need to be respectful. After all, even I understand that just because I might be having a bad day (or night in my case as I’m an auditor) doesn’t mean I’m allowed to treat the guest badly.

This is where it gets interesting…

But that’s when I’m actually working. And for some reason, there were some guests who forgot that. You see a guest left a survey recently where they said that a co-worker of mine was rude to them. And not just in a “they didn’t give me what I wanted so I’m gonna call them rude” kind of way. I mean my co-worker told them off somewhat kind of way. Because you see, my co-worker did tell them off, because they approached my co-worker while she was off the clock, and off property, while on her day off. This is the second time my GM read about a situation like this in a survey. The first time involved me. You see last year we had a major sporting event happening in the stadium next door and the hotel’s parking lot was being used for its fan zone.

UH OH…

Because of that, the guests and employees were parking in a parking garage about three blocks away from the hotel that the hotel’s management company rented spaces in during the event’s duration. We’d then have an employee, or one of the extra security guards assigned to us because of this event, shuttle us all back forth in a golf cart. It wasn’t ideal but it was only for like four days. However, near the end of this event, I knew the traffic was going to be especially bad by the time I came in, both in vehicle and foot traffic and I’d never be able to get in on time. So I treated this like I do when concerts happen. I came in really early. In this case, like two hours early.

He could already tell something was wrong…

Now since I parked in the garage, it’s dark and it’s cool, so I figured I’d just take a nap in the car for two hours until my shift starts at eleven. About 45 minutes into that nap I’m getting woken up by someone knocking on my windshield. It’s a guest. He’s leaving to go somewhere, saw that I was sleeping and decided to wake me because he realized he forgot to tell the desk something about his room in his way out. I think it was a maintenance issue. He’s woken me up just to tell me if I can call the hotel at that exact moment and relay the message. I tell him that I will do no such thing. If he wants the desk informed at that exact moment, he can get on his own phone and call the desk himself.

That’s INSANE!

The look of bewilderment on his face was almost priceless. He then asks why he should have to, when he knows I work for the hotel and, in his exact words, “You’re here sitting and not working.” I tell him that he needs to get away from me and my car before I do something he doesn’t like because as I remind him, I am currently off the clock, and off hotel property. I have no obligation to him right now. And then I went back to sleep. The guest clearly reported this, in person and in a survey. But my GM told him the same thing he had to tell the guest who complained about my co-worker recently. While he apologizes if the guest is upset because they feel they were treated badly, unfortunately, there’s nothing he can do because the incidents took place off hotel property and while the employee was not working.

It never got better!

And the hotel cannot control the employees actions when they’re not working, especially when the guest initiated the contact. Neither guest was happy with this answer because in their entitled mind, we apparently are at their beck and can 24 hours a day. But they just leaned that isn’t true and that there is a difference in the person behind the desk when we’re on and off the clock. And just in case anyone reading is wondering, no, neither my co-worker or myself were punished.

YIKES! That sounds like a long day!

Why do guests not understand simple rules?

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel employee who gets in trouble for agreeing with a guest about a noise complaint. Read The Drama →

Let’s find out how people on Reddit reacted to this one.

That’s right! This user knows what this employee should have done.

This district manager shares their experience with similar people.

This user knows these guests probably have people who work for them.

This user is astonished at these people’s behavior.

This user is reminded of an opposite situation.

Somebody needs to get a goodnight’s rest!