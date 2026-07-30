“I Don’t Work Here!”: Shopper Forced into Standoff as Persistent Customer Demands Hel

It’s always frustrating when someone asks a question but refuses to accept the answer.

One shopper found himself in that situation after stopping at a local supermarket on his way home from work.

Because he was wearing a blue shirt, another customer assumed he worked there and asked for help.

He explained that he was only shopping, but suddenly he asked him the same question again.

Then an actual employee walked by and finally cleared up the confusion.

Read on to see how it all played out.

A customer kept asking me for help even after I told them I didn’t work there. I was shopping at a local supermarket after work and happened to be wearing a plain blue shirt. While I was comparing products, a customer approached me and asked where they could find a specific item. I smiled and politely said, “Sorry, I don’t work here.”

It almost seemed like the person didn’t hear him, but he knew they did.

They looked at me for a second, then asked the same question again as if they hadn’t heard me. I repeated that I was just another customer, but they still insisted that I should help them because I looked like an employee. A few moments later, an actual staff member walked by. I pointed them toward the employee, and the customer finally realized I had been telling the truth the whole time. It wasn’t a huge confrontation, but it was one of those strange moments where someone simply refused to believe that I didn’t work there.

Too funny! Maybe the person just didn’t even care.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit have to say about what happened.

This person wouldn’t have been very nice.

That’s exactly what you do!

Yup!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a barn owner who wants to evict a tenant who promised to build stalls but never did.

Apparently, people expect police officers to help them find things in the grocery store.

It’s amazing how rude people can be when they don’t get the answer they want.

The shopper explained that he didn’t work there, and that should’ve been the end of it.

But the customer kept pushing like the shopper owed him help just because he looked like an employee.

Hopefully next time he’ll listen before treating a complete stranger like he’s lying.

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