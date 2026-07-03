“It’s Already in My Cart!”: Shopper Confronted at Meat Counter After Refusing to Hand Over Her On-Sale Ground Beef Packets

Some people love a sale. Whether it’s you, your mom, your buddy, or a distant relative, the chances are you know someone that can’t wait for a Black Friday deal, or queues up overnight outside stores that are having huge discount sale events. Because it’s wired into us to conserve things, and that includes money – so if you know you can get something you already wanted at a much better price, why not go for it?

For the woman in this story, the sale items that she was looking to acquire were fairly humble. But when she went to the grocery store and saw there weren’t many of the items, she only took a few. However, this was still enough to attract the annoyance of another shopper.

Read on to find out what happened.

AITA for buying 11lbs of ground beef during a sale and not giving someone a package when there was none left? For background, I eat a lot of ground beef and since it’s been getting more expensive, I buy a bunch when it’s on sale and I vacuum seal it and put it in my extra freezer. I currently have none left in my meat reserves, so when I saw the sale I wanted to stock up. The sale started yesterday and I went to the store and I found the ground beef that was on sale. There were eight packages that were 3-4lbs each. I took three packages and did the rest of my shopping. Near the end of the trip, I realised I forgot something and went back to get it. It was near the ground beef section.

Read on to find out what happened when they went back for other ingredients.

I went to go get it and someone apparently saw the ground beef in my cart and came up to me. They were mad that I took all the ground beef and didn’t leave any more for anyone else and that I am really rude for doing that. They wanted me to give them one of my packs of meat and I just said no and walked away. When I got home I told my husband about the interaction and he asked why I didn’t give them a package. I told him if they asked nicely, sure I would’ve given one up. But after hearing them rant about me essentially being a meat hoarder and calling me rude, I didn’t want to. Especially because I did not take all the packs, I took less than half that was there, and the store was closing in less than an hour so I assumed there was going to be restocked before opening the next day. He said I still should’ve given the person one of the packs and gone back another day to get more. Was I wrong for buying 11lbs of ground beef during a sale and not giving someone a package when there was none left? AITA?

Honestly? If this person had taken all of the ground beef – like, all eight packs – maybe you could say they’d behaved a little selfishly.

But that still wouldn’t justify the stranger coming up to them and demanding some of the contents of their shopping cart.

That’s truly odd behviour.

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Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

This person agreed that they’d done nothing wrong.

While others thought that the other shopper’s actions were downright weird.

Meanwhile, this former grocery store worker confirmed the shopper could have just asked a member of staff.

When you’re out at the grocery store, by all means you should get what you need. And if there’s a deal on which means you can stock up at a great price, you should go right ahead – after all, that’s basically the whole point of a sale, for the store to shift their stock. Sure, it might be nice not to take the entire shelf worth of the same item, particularly if it mounts up to hundreds, but if there’s only a few left, you shouldn’t have to limit what you need just because others might not have had their shot yet. Yes, that’s a very empathetic and kind thing to do, but it’s by no means a requirement.

But the fact that the other shopper marched over and demanded the customer handed over some ground beef is weird. Shopping is, at it’s most basic, a first-come, first-served situation. If you get to the sale items first, you get first pick. Not in a toxic fighting and queuing all night way, but in a civilised and orderly kind of way. If they’d wanted more beef they should have arrived earlier. It’s not on this shopper to make way for your beef needs.

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