“It’s an Emergency!”: Restaurant Worker Rushing Her Critical Cat to the Animal ER Faces Cruel, High-Stress Guilt Trip From Her Co-Worker

Are you one of those people who considers your pets to be part of the family?

I sure am!

And you better believe that if someone I know has an emergency with one of their furry friends, I’ll help them out in any way I can.

But some folks don’t see it that way…

And that can lead to some problems from time to time.

In today’s story, a woman who works at a restaurant explained why she had a dispute with a co-worker because her cat got sick.

Check out what she had to say.

AITA for missing work to take my cat to the ER? “I (20s F) work in a kitchen. This coworker (50s F) and I have previously worked very closely and I considered her a friend.

Oh, no!

Late last night my cat threw up his dinner and we found a metal wire in his vomit, and after monitoring him overnight he’s been acting lethargic, in pain, not eating, struggling to use the bathroom, etc. This morning we decided to take him to the ER to get him assessed. Work’s phone lines weren’t picking up so I decided to drop by and tell them formally since my workplace was on the way to the vet. Got clearance from my boss, but when I told my coworker out of courtesy she lashed out at me and yelled “you can’t screw me over like this!”

She sounds like a real gem…

After a few minutes of yelling at me she started probing about what I’m even going to the vet for, and when I told her she begrudgingly grumbled “fine, go be a concerned pet parent.” It really upset me and added onto the stress I’m already having about my cat, potential vet bills, just the whole thing. To be fair, they did look a bit busy with inventory and dealing with new equipment. I completely understand the frustration, I’d be frustrated as well. But I would never talk to a coworker that way, especially one I had a good relationship with and they were dealing with an emergency, even if the entire facility was burning down.

Isn’t that ironic…?

In fact, this particular coworker once had to take emergency extended leave during a very busy and hectic time for us, and I never once held it against her and gave her nothing but grace and understanding. It’s how I would want to be treated. We’re at the hospital right now, and the prognosis is very uncertain. My cat wasn’t even given triage or a preliminary exam by a vet tech and rushed straight into the back for examination. The more time that passes with no answers and an increasing number of potential x rays and ultrasounds and surgeries, the angrier I get that someone who I considered a friend would treat me that way when I’m not sure if I’m going to walk out of here with a living cat. Am I wrong for leaving anyway, and being upset with the way she blew up at me? Should I have stayed and let my partner take him to the vet alone? Should I worry about the security of my job? How can I go back to work with someone who treats me like that?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person whose colleague expected them to help pay for 11 elaborate birthday cakes they never agreed to buy.

Check out what readers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another reader agreed.

And this person weighed in.

Well, there’s no doubt about where I stand…

She didn’t do anything wrong!

And her “friend” at work needs a serious attitude adjustment.

Her co-worker was totally out of line!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who volunteered to help promote a church event for free, then was surprised to find she had to still pay admission to get in.