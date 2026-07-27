July 26, 2026 at 11:35 pm

Man Didn’t Want To Drive After A Long Workday—But His Girlfriend Was Upset About The Change Of Plans

by Heide Lazaro

Man feeling tired wiht his head on the car&apos;s steering wheel

Pexels/Reddit

Travel plans can become stressful when people have different needs.

In this story, a man and his girlfriend were planning to drive to her family.

She wanted them to start traveling right after his job in the evening, but he suggested leaving in the morning or stopping halfway.

With an overnight arrival expected, the disagreement quickly created tension between them.

Read the full story to find out more.

AITAH for not wanting to drive 9 straight hours after I get off work?

My girlfriend and I are driving up north to see family this weekend.

The plan was to leave after I get off work.

Without going in depth, my job can be really stressful. I work in a school setting.

A long drive after an exhausting week sounds like hell to me.

This man suggested they just leave early in the morning.

I have been trying to advocate for myself.

I proposed that we leave early in the morning. I will drive the whole way.

Or we leave tonight then get a hotel about halfway through. We finish the drive in the morning.

My girlfriend is getting mad at me for suggesting alternatives.

She does not want to budge even a little bit.

Now, they’re having a huge argument about it.

For reference, we were supposed to leave at 6 pm. We will not be arriving until 3 am.

This is causing a lot of tension between us. She just wants to get the drive over with.

That is totally understandable, but I do not want to drive for hours and hours.

I am already mentally and emotionally exhausted.

AITA?

Both of them have solid points, and that is why no one is backing down.

However, health and safety should still be the priority. Driving while exhausted can be risky, so OP’s concerns seem reasonable.

His girlfriend’s refusal to compromise makes the situation feel more stressful than it needs to be.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

Short and simple.

Screenshot 2026 07 24 at 8.28.53 AM Man Didn’t Want To Drive After A Long Workday—But His Girlfriend Was Upset About The Change Of Plans

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 07 24 at 8.29.08 AM Man Didn’t Want To Drive After A Long Workday—But His Girlfriend Was Upset About The Change Of Plans

Here’s another honest opinion.

Screenshot 2026 07 24 at 8.29.42 AM Man Didn’t Want To Drive After A Long Workday—But His Girlfriend Was Upset About The Change Of Plans

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a disabled man who is considering cutting off his friends because they take advantage of him.

Another similar remark.

Screenshot 2026 07 24 at 8.35.28 AM Man Didn’t Want To Drive After A Long Workday—But His Girlfriend Was Upset About The Change Of Plans

Finally, here’s a valid point.

Screenshot 2026 07 24 at 8.35.58 AM Man Didn’t Want To Drive After A Long Workday—But His Girlfriend Was Upset About The Change Of Plans

Long drives are better when both the passenger and the driver are fully awake.

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Author

Heide Lazaro

Heide Lazaro is a veteran human-interest writer and digital culture expert with over a decade of experience in editorial strategy. Specializing in lifestyle, social dynamics, and the internet's most compelling stories, Heide has authored and published more than 10 books online. Beyond her daily reporting, she is a dedicated motivational speaker who helps audiences connect through the power of storytelling. When she isn't sifting through the web's wildest real-life drama, Heide is an avid runner, painter, and novel-enthusiast fueled by a truly excellent cup of coffee.

Categories: Family & Relationships, Life & Drama
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