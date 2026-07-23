Cashier Gets Frustrated After Customer Repeatedly Interrupts Her Attempts to Help

Part of your job when working in a retail store is to help answer customer’s questions.

What would you do if a parent came into your store with a ton of questions, but every time you started to answer, he just interrupted you and wouldn’t let you finish?

That is what happened to the worker in this story, so she just kept being patient and eventually he bought his items and left without ever getting his questions answered.

I can see how this would be very frustrating, but what can you do? Read through the full story below, and think about how you would handle it.

It’s like parenting a never ending line of toddlers Yesterday a man came through my line with questions. So many questions.

Man Baby: *pulls out old crumpled receipt* My gas points expire at the end of the month, right? Me: Actually they carry over one–

Let her finish, sir.

MB: But one of your cashiers told me about option two? So I won’t lose my points? He lost me here… He just kept talking about ‘the second option’ and showing me where ‘no option #2’ was written on the receipt.

I kept trying to tell him I could ask someone nearby what it was, but he kept interrupting me with questions about how he could find out how many points he had so I let it go, since he apparently didn’t care anymore either… He had many, many questions about prices, none of which he actually let me answer before moving on to a new question.

Is this the first time he has ever gone shopping?

And when it was time to pay he had more questions. Couldn’t find the chip or the slot, put it in wrong twice (each time with enough force that I was worried he might damage the reader), and then it asked for a PIN. MB: I don’t know my PIN Me: Ok… Is there someone you can call who might know it, or…?

What does he expect her to do about it?

MB: No. Me: You’ll have to run it as credit then. MB: But I don’t want to. Me: ????!!!! Do you have cash? Or a check? MB: No.

These are pretty simple options.

Me: ???!!!!! Ooookay… then you have three options right now. We can suspend your order while you go find a PIN or another form of payment. You can you push the green enter button and do credit. Or we can cancel the order altogether.

He did end up doing credit and went back to the gas points for a few minutes before he finally left, satisfied, with none of his questions answered….

The guy had a million questions and wouldn’t listen to a single answer. Why are some people like this?

Keep reading to see what the people in the comments on Reddit have to say about this funny story.

This person deals with something similar.

Why do you still have to explain this type of thing?

I suppose this could be the case.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest that made a scene in the middle of the night, then immediately wished they hadn’t.

Inserting cards should be so easy.

This commenter is exactly right.

How do people like this get through life?