His Neighbor Wouldn’t Stop Causing Problems—So He Started Learning Bagpipes for Revenge

Let me pose a question to you: if you had a terrible neighbor who made noise all the time and drove you crazy, how would you get even with them?

The possibilities are truly endless…

But I think the guy you’re about to hear from came up with a brilliant solution!

Let’s take a look at what he had to say about this frustrating situation.

You get what you deserve… “I have a next door neighbor (I’m in a semi detached house in the UK) who moved in in summer 2002. This is a mother and daughter. The daughter is significantly older than me and her mother is in her 90s now. They were moved to this area after receiving death threats where they were before. The estate they lived on prior to this tiny quiet close was a council estate.

Here’s some more context about the daughter and the threats.

The daughter doesn’t work as she is the primary carer for her mother BUT that doesn’t stop her obsessing over and fixating on things. The death threats they received were from all the neighbors after this stupid woman accused everyone of benefit fraud. They all knew it was her because they acted better than everyone else. At first when I heard the story I thought “oh how awful. How did they know it was her” until she did the same right here. That’s another story.

Uh oh…

This woman began fixating on us. I’ve always fed garden birds and hedgehogs to keep the numbers up around this area. The garden and paths are always kept tidy and most importantly there are NO rats that aren’t being eaten by the local fox population. I live in a semi urban area of a city right on the edge of the countryside. So we do get foxes coming through and they have always dealt well with any rats.

What the hell?!?!

Fast forward a few years ago I started noticing all these red pellets scattered wildly all around the outside of their house. It took all of 1.5 seconds to know this was rat poison. From what I understand of the law around poison use, you have to contain it to species specific traps. But also in this area due to the protected field mice the council don’t want people use it at all. I asked them kindly not to scatter it everywhere like that because any animal will eat it. It’s an anticoagulant-based poison so the death will be slow and painful for them.

This woman is unhinged.

After that she accused me of “keeping rats” and that I threatened to kill her. I didn’t. The police turned up and wanted to inspect the garden for these rats. The police woman was gushing over the garden which is tiny but immaculate. She was amazed at the sheer number of species of bird we have seen in this tiny postage stamp of garden!

This sounds really frustrating.

I reported her to the council regarding the use of poison in that careless way. The pest control guy at the council was so angry that he paid them a visit. Since nothing came of this incident like my neighbors had hoped of, ever since then she has been endlessly banging and slamming cupboard doors until 2 or 3 am. I’m not that bothered by it because they go out most days – or at least she does – to do shopping or take mother out so I know I get time away from them – but it’s annoying to be woken up with an almighty slam. Cut to my revenge to really make her mad after all the stuff she has done (so much not listed here)?

Yes!

I’ve decided to learn how to play the bagpipes without the practice chanter. I bought a set. If you know anything about them, it’s that they don’t always sound great when they are played well. So imagine the sound when they are being played badly!! They arrived a few days ago. I plan to start when they are out in the garden.”

Let’s see how readers reacted to this story on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This individual spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a barn owner who wants to evict a tenant who promised to build stalls but never did.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

And this person has an idea…

This is wonderful!

And we tip our hats to this innovative fella!

What a legend…

This man’s petty revenge is about to get very interesting…