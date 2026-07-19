His Brother Has Been Waking Him Up to Ask for a Ride to Work, But He’s Usually Still Asleep When His Brother Leaves

Are people born lazy, or do they learn it somewhere along the way in life?

Whatever the case, one thing is true: dealing with lazy can be incredibly frustrating.

And it can be even worse when the lazy person in question happens to be a family member.

In today’s story, a man explains why he’s frustrated with his brother who, if we’re being honest, really does sound pretty L-A-Z-Y.

Check out what’s going on between these two!

AITA for not wanting to take my brother to/from work? “I’d like to start by saying that more likely than not, my work day does not start until around 4-5ish in the afternoon. Normally, I’ve been staying up late in the night and sleeping until just before work, as this is what’s been working best for me. Lately, my brother who has another job, has been having to get up early, around 8-10ish? Before he started work, he had told my mother (who we both live with) that he would be fine walking to and from work, as it’s only about a 5 minute walk from our house and he cannot drive.

His brother sounds pretty lazy…

Though, I’ve been asked multiple times either before or after-with no prior asking most often than not-to take him to/from work. I think I’m worried, would I be wrong for being mad about this situation? My mom works full time, so obviously she can’t always take my brother to (and especially from) work, but I feel as if I’m a sort of taxi service for them. She has yet to pay me as she said she would for taking my brother home FROM work this week (due to the heat wave) which I would be fine with if it weren’t for the fact that the mornings are the coolest they’re gonna be for a while.

He has his reasons…

I don’t think I would have so much of a problem with doing this for her if: I wasn’t being woken up with no prior knowledge of having to take her, with less than 3 hours of sleep sometimes. I didn’t have such a hard time going back to sleep after taking him. I didn’t believe my brother could walk, at least in the morning. It wasn’t a constant issue.

This is getting out of hand…

They are both aware I can’t stand being woken up in the middle of my sleep, and it’s so often (I believe I’ve taken him close to 8 times within the past week and a half/two weeks). My mother is the type of person to get very angry about things easily, so it’s hard to even try arguing with her about it, and she pays me at least? If my brother is able to walk, why not though?

He feels like he owes his mother.

My mom is also the one who bought me my car (very cheep for a car, but still a car nonetheless so I’m of course not downplaying it or anything!!). I feel like I do owe it to her to use it, but also not because my brother can walk. It’s hard to say, really. Anyway, I feel like I have no other choice than to just be unhappy, with no way of talking about the issue any further with my mother. I doubt any comments would make me speak up about it, but I just need to know if I’m a jerk, or if I’m at least somewhat correct about the way I feel.”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a disabled man who is considering cutting off his friends because they take advantage of him. Read The Drama →

Now let’s see what readers on Reddit had to say about this situation.

This person said they’re NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This individual thinks they all SUCK.

And this person weighed in.

Well, these two definitely don’t see eye-to-eye…

If you ask me, his brother needs to get his rear in gear and start walkin’!

Come on, dude! Move it along!

These folks might want to look into some family therapy…just a thought…