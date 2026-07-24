When Aggressive Driving Meets Malicious Politeness: A Toll Booth Maneuver That Paid Off

Folks, let me give you a piece of life advice that I think will come in handy in your future…

Slow down and relax while you’re driving!

Acting like a maniac on the road and getting somewhere two minutes early really isn’t worth all the frustration you’re bringing on yourself.

Trust me on this one, okay…?

In today’s story, a man explained how he got a bit of petty revenge on a driver who needs to take a chill pill.

Take a look!

I let someone into a toll booth line in front of me to tick off the driver behind me. “I was heading home to Long Island NY from a trip to Maryland. Now, the amount of traffic to/from/through the NYC area is dreadful at best, and when you add the temperament of all the typically inconsiderate LI/NY drivers into the mix, it’s something best avoided, if possible.

They sound like a pretty nice person…

I try to drive like a decent person. I let people in front of me, I always signal, basically I’m in no rush so I don’t let the traffic get to me. I’m approaching a toll bridge and the lanes to the booths are jam-packed and barely moving on this hot summer day. A glance into my rear view mirror shows me that there’s a young lady trying to merge into the lane behind me, but the nasty battle axe in the car right behind mine is purposely leaving only inches between her car and mine, refusing to let her in. The young lady, very likely a newer driver, is growing upset as we’re nearing the toll booths since she can’t enter the lane. I really can’t stand people who refuse to cut a driver some slack on the road, and the smug look on the battle axe’s face is irking me.

It was time to take some action.

I brake my car, lean over into the passenger side, roll down the window and wave the girl in ahead of me. The new expression of anger on Madame Battle Axe’s face in my rear view mirror was priceless. That was revenge enough, but the icing on the cake? When I pulled up to the booth, the young lady had already paid for my toll!”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a student who did the math and figured out he was better off skipping school than serving detention if he forgot his ID.

Another reader spoke up.

And this Reddit user asked a question.

I love this story!

And this guy handled it perfectly.

Bravo, sir!

Let’s all slow down a little bit on the road, okay?