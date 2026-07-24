His Roommate Took Over the Living Room With Models—So He Made One Small Change That Drove Him Crazy

Is there anything wrong with being a model enthusiast?

No, of course not…

To each their own.

But, I do think there’s a problem with any hobby that makes you act like a bit of an inconsiderate jerk if you become too obsessed with it and you tend to block out everything and anyone else.

It sounds like that’s what’s going on in this story, and we learn how one guy got even with an inconsiderate roommate.

Check out what happened!

Petty? Why, yes. Thank you. “This is some petty revenge I had on a housemate back in the day. Setting the scene. At the time I was around 34 and the other house mates Bill (22M), Ted (23M) and Jess (24F) were good friends so moving and living together seemed like a win win. It was not. We all paid the same rent so should, yes, SHOULD have had the same access to the shared living spaces. This was not the case.

This sounds annoying…

Ted built models, lots of models, so many in fact the living room was full of them and we, (the other three housemates) were unable to go in as there wasn’t enough room to sit or watch TV. It became so bad that it was like Ted owned the house (he did not) and we just dwelled there. After repeated house meetings about it we had had enough. Now to the petty revenge. Ted was very very particular with his models, they had to be displayed a set way and all the correct bits and pieces set perfectly on the shelves.

Take that, Ted!

We’ll, I moved them. Swapping characters around to different sets, swapping heads/torsos/legs to different people, putting them in battles with each other. Just random silly little things. But it drove him absolutely crazy! I used to do it at all hours of the day and night and he would wake up, or come home from work and absolutely lose his ever loving mind. Screaming about who was in there? Who did that? And getting totally out of control. I would simply say “we’re not allowed in our own living room?” And he’d storm off cussing to himself.

He wasn’t done yet…

Then I escalated. I got some of the same models and rebuilt them wrong (his were safely hidden and unharmed) and leave them around the house. He would start to lose it and I’d show him the docket and box showing I had bought it, I “had no idea where his was” then I’d replace his on the shelf like nothing happened. Bill and Jess told me after I left they continued messing with him in my absence. So was it petty and childish? Oh completely. But it was so much fun.”

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who ends up with a problem of their own after calling the city about a shed.

This person weighed in.

And another viewer spoke up.

Well, this was satisfying!

Nice work!

We are impressed.

Sometimes, you have to get some petty revenge on a bad roommate…