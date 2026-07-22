He Kept Giving His Younger Sibling Another Chance to Take the Driving Test—Until He Finally Snapped

Everybody deserves help when learning to drive, but at some point the person asking has to meet you halfway by doing the bare minimum on their end.

Showing up, signing up, setting an alarm. The basics.

One man’s 18-year-old sibling is on his third attempt at taking his driver’s test, and the pattern so far has been pure chaos.

The first time, his brother and their father didn’t believe him when he told them that registering for the test and taking the test are two separate steps, so the whole trip was pointless.

The second time, both his brother and father overslept and missed the 8:45 AM appointment entirely.

Now, with zero notice, his brother texted him asking to borrow his car and meet him at the test location in 8 hours.

Suddenly, his brother’s irresponsibility has become his problem.

AITA for not helping my brother get his driving license? I (21M) just received a message from my brother (18M) about an hour ago requesting that I meet him at his driver’s test to use my car for said test because it meets the requirements.

This young man points out several clear flaws with this plan.

The thing though is that his driving test happens in 8 hours by the time I post this and I also have to work. This is also his 3rd attempt to even do the test. The first time I agreed to help because I had the day off.

But progress was bogged down by his family’s lack of planning.

However, my brother and my father (43M) did not believe me when telling them that doing the test and signing up for the test are two different things (at least in my country and state it is). So that whole trip was a waste.

Come the day of his appointed test and this time my mother (41F) was going to take him because I had to work.

So his brother proved to be irresponsible once again.

The reason why he didn’t take the test is because both he and my father didn’t wake up on time as the test was scheduled at around 8:45 AM. Now fast forward to now, I received his text and I told him that I can’t because I have to work as well as my mother.

The bad communication continues.

I don’t even think my mother even knows he had the test scheduled for today because I asked her when was my brother going to take the 3rd attempt and she gave me the answer, “Your brother and father haven’t told me.” Also note that my mother has all the paperwork that my brother needs to even do the test from what my brother has told me. AITA?

What a mess.

Redditors chime in.

Maybe this brother just isn’t ready to get on the road.

This user echoes the same sentiment.

It’s not his fault his sibling shirked all responsibility.

It’s time to start prioritizing his own life.

The real issue in this story is that nobody in his family is planning ahead except him, and he keeps getting treated like the emergency contact for a situation that doesn’t have to be an emergency.

What his younger brother needs to do is clear: register in advance, set an alarm to wake up in time, coordinate your ride ahead of time. These are the lowest bars in existence, and they haven’t been cleared once across three attempts.

At a certain point, this man has to stick up for his own schedule, and his sibling needs to take control of his own life.

This brother is being tested more than just his driving. And so far, he’s failing.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got creative with his parking after his neighbors started using his extra spot without asking.