She Refused to Leave a Pool Full of Kids Unsupervised—Leading Her Husband to Label Her “Stuck-Up.”

Parenting doesn’t take a break just because there’s a party going on, and any parent worth their salt is well aware of that.

So at a family pool party, one mother made the choice to supervise her swimming kids, one of which was still in a life jacket. She knows how dangerous the water can be, and she’d much rather play it safe than sorry.

But just feet away, her husband seethed that she wasn’t sitting with him and making small talk with his family. By his logic, the kids were totally fine and they’d “figure it out” if they really needed to.

The ensuing argument laid bare just how different their priorities really were.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not sitting with family? To paint the scene, we are at the in-laws for a Father’s Day pool party. My two kids, ages 5 and 10, are swimming, and four other kids that aren’t mine are also swimming.

Her daughter isn’t quite ready to go without the life vest, but her husband disagrees.

My 5-year-old cannot swim if dropped off the deep end, so she still wears a life jacket, although she can float on her back. My husband said she would “figure it out” if she slipped down the slippery ramp in the pool and couldn’t touch anymore. This makes me sick. He will never swim with them without me being there.

So she decided she needed to be close by her kids in case anything happened.

Anyway, everyone is sitting about 30 yards from the pool in the shade. I decided to sit next to the pool in the 90 degree heat, yes, I was pretty hot, but I wanted all of these kids to have supervision, especially seeing the older kids playing chicken with one almost falling backwards against the concrete edge of the pool.

When we got back in the car, my husband said I was rude and stuck up for not sitting with the rest of the adults, seemingly “ignoring” them. AITA?

If anyone’s priorities are out of wack, it’s the husband’s.

What did Reddit have to say?

Pool safety is really nothing to ignore.

Safety is of the utmost importance.

The “throw them in the deep end” logic doesn’t work when it’s an actual pool.

Drowning happens faster (and quieter) than many people think.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who wants her daughter to help pay for her own cell phone, but her daughter says she can’t force her to get a job.

The husband in this story watched his wife sweat through a pool party to keep six kids safe and decided the real issue was that she didn’t make enough small talk with his family. What kind of priorities are those?

Obviously this mother wasn’t “ignoring” anyone. She was stepping up to do what clearly no other adult at the function thought to do.

Parenting is a partnership, and her husband proved she couldn’t count on him to do his fair share when it mattered most.

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