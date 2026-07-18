Neighbor Asked for an Overhanging Tree to Be Removed, but She Was Shocked When He Did It Without Her Home

There are some people out there that you will never, ever be able to please.

Yes, it’s frustrating as hell, but all you can do is accept reality and realize that these types of folks will be a big headache…no matter what.

In today’s story, a person talked about their neighbor who can only be described with one word: UNHINGED.

Read on and get all the details below.

Bad neighbor trying to stop tree removal that she asked for. “We recently moved into a 125 year old row house that needs a ton of love. The very first encounter I had with our bad neighbor was her a) telling me she had a brain injury from an accident and was suing the city and b) vaguely threatening legal action if I don’t remove the tree in our backyard that had grown into the power lines.

Nice to meet you, too!

She didn’t ask our names or even tell us hers. Since then she’s called the city on us for noise and permitless construction because she didn’t like the sound of a drum sander (during the day a crew was refinishing the floors.). Every time the inspector comes out they are upset that she was lying and told me they aren’t coming out for her complaints anymore. We’ve had all kinds of crazy encounters with her.

This is a BAD situation…

I think she is a narcissist, I know she drinks all day, and I know her brain injury was devastating but she is beyond mean and verbally abusive to us and others. I have her shouting at us on the ring camera to “remove the tree” several times. Anyways, I also wanted the tree down because I want to park in the yard and the tree was grown into power lines. I told her recently that the tree was being removed within a few weeks but we are at the mercy of the city and utility company to do it and they won’t give much notice. The utility was doing it because of the danger involved with the power lines but I am also paying $4,500 to a tree company to assist and remove the stump. All she needed to do was move her car because some branches hung over it. Yesterday they gave notice that they are coming today so I knocked on her door throughout the day to tell her but she would not answer so I wrote a note and taped it to her door and it looks like she took it as it was later gone.

Come on, lady!

They arrive this morning and the car hasn’t moved but they need to get started. I bang on her door again for 15 minutes but no answer so they went ahead and removed the tree. The tree is 90% gone and they did a fantastic job. Suddenly she comes out looking disheveled as hell and starts screaming at the tree removal staff, “How dare you remove this tree without letting me supervise! It was over my yard!”

Really?

The tree is in our yard and almost 100% over our house, only one branch hung over where her car is. She was screaming at them and berating them, calling them names and slurs, shouting at the staff in bad Spanish, it was an absolute spectacle. Stomping her feet like a child. It went on for half an hour. They basically laughed at her until she went away. She tried to storm her way into our yard to stop the tree removal (why? It was almost down to the stump) and they had to physically block her. If you’ve read this far and you’re thinking “but what exactly is this lady mad about? This doesn’t make sense!” You would be correct. It doesn’t make sense and she is insane. She then got into her 2010 Lexus with 3 years expired out of state tags and no brakes and drove off.”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who spent days clearing his land only to find his neighbor snuck over and planted a tree. Read The Drama →

Let’s see how readers reacted to this story.

This person had a lot to say.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

I guess you have to be careful what you wish for…

Because, based on this woman, you can never be satisfied, even when you get what you want!

Some people, I tell ya…

Nobody wants to live next door to someone like this…