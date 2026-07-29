One Secret Changed The Friend Group Forever—And She Regrets Being The One Who Told It

Some people just never grow up…

And if you think that certain people get out of their “mean girl” phase after high school, you got another thing coming!

In today’s story, a woman explained how spilling a secret among her friend group led to all kinds of drama!

Read on and see what you think.

AITA (44F) For telling my friend’s (42F) secret? “This feels very teen drama to me, but there is going to be a friend meeting about it soon and I need to know if I am going to apologize or do what I want to do and double down. I (44F) have been friends with the following people for years: Lydia (40F), Carol (42F), and Gloria (42F).

Great…

Anyone who has spent any time with Carol and Lydia knows they love to gossip with each other and tell each other everyone else’s secrets. I am known for telling secrets because I spill them when lying to keep them feels stupid or immoral, like if someone is cheating. Gloria recently quit her job in a bombastic and surprising way but had only told me and Lydia. Carol and Gloria haven’t been as close lately so Gloria didn’t think to tell Carol. But Carol knows because Lydia tells her. So as I am hanging out with Carol and Lydia this past week they urged me not to reveal to Gloria that Carol knows about her quitting. I thought it was dumb, and the longer this went on the dumber it felt to me. Gloria then starts venting to me about the lack of support from her friends over this decision she made, and how both Carol and Lydia are barely talking to her. Gloria then asks me point blank if Carol actually knows about her quitting her job. It felt like I was backed into a corner to tell a blatant lie when everyone in this group knows Lydia tells Carol everything.

Uh oh!

So I tell her yes, Carol knows. Gloria is glad to have it confirmed even if she already assumed that was the case, and is now upset that Carol decided to hide this fact rather than say, “Hey I heard about your job. That sucks,” or something supportive to that effect.

How old are these people…?

Gloria then​ texts Carol that she knows Carol knows, and she is upset. Carol and Lydia text me saying I am starting drama like always and we need to have a discussion about this later. I think the whole thing is childish and I do not want to be lectured about not keeping up this dumb secret that doesn’t matter at all. I am close to just making my time spent with this group to just a few interactions per year because we are all in our 40s and should be past this. But maybe I am not taking responsibility for my actions since I did tell a secret even if I think it is dumb. AITA?”

Readers shared their thoughts.

This person said they all SUCK.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a student who did the math and figured out he was better off skipping school than serving detention if he forgot his ID.

And this person spoke up.

Yeah, these ladies need to grow up…

Or not be friends with each other anymore.

The choice is theirs!

These women are way too old to be acting this way…