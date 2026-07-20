She’s Pregnant and Struggling With Their Difficult Dog, But Her Husband Refuses To Entertain The Idea

Pets can become overwhelming when life changes quickly.

In this story, a pregnant woman is struggling with a difficult dog at home.

Her dog has anxiety, aggression, and constant behavior issues that disrupt their daily life.

With a baby on the way, she’s worried about safety and her ability to manage everything.

But when she suggested rehoming the dog, her husband didn’t quite take it well.

Do you think this is a good idea? Check out the full details below.

AITA for wanting my husband to rehome dog? I am very pregnant and due this summer. We both work demanding jobs. Our dog has intense separation anxiety. The dog wakes us up every morning at the crack of dawn. He wets inside even though he is not a puppy. He is so reactive that most people cannot walk him.

This woman has some problems with their dog.

He has bitten us before right after we adopted him over a year ago. He has aggression when confined. This includes cars and crates. We cannot put him in either around most humans. We definitely cannot do so around a baby. He goes off every time a loud noise happens outside.

She doesn’t consider it a bad dog.

Many times, he reacts to nothing. It is like living with a fire alarm. The dog has no boundaries with furniture like the couch or bed no matter how hard I have tried. The dog has shown slow and steady progress since we got him. He is not a bad dog, but he has extremely high energy with anxiety. We have tried medication. Neither of us can give him the amount of exercise he needs.

She thinks she can’t handle both a newborn and an aggressive dog.

My husband is terrified he will be put down if we return him. I do not think I am capable of handling a newborn and this kind of dog. I also do not feel comfortable bringing the baby home around the dog. It is causing a huge strain on my marriage and affecting my mental health. I understand giving up a dog is not optimal. I wish it did not have to be this way. I feel like we are out of options. We have tried a trainer and a vet.

This honestly sounds exhausting and stressful. OP is right to be worrying about this now before the baby comes.

Handling a newborn and this kind of dog feels like too much. I hope her husband will realize it soon enough.

Safety has to come first here. Do you agree?

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Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a valid point.

This one makes sense, too.

Baby’s safety is not negotiable, says this person.

Finally, another honest and helpful opinion.

Sometimes, love means letting go.

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