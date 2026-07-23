She Offered to Pay for Washer and Dryer Hookups to Be Restored—But Her Landlord Insisted There Was Nothing Behind the Wall

Let’s be real. Nobody enjoys spending hours at the laundromat.

This renter thought those trips might finally be over after discovering what looked like covered-up washer and dryer hookups inside her apartment.

She reached out to the landlord, but they insisted the unit didn’t have any hookups. That didn’t make much sense to her since she could clearly see the covered-up water lines, dryer vent, and electrical outlet behind the walls.

Then she found out the upstairs neighbors have working washer and dryer hookups, so she contacted the landlord again and even offered to pay whatever it would cost to have hers uncovered.

Now she’s wondering if asking the landlord to restore what appears to have already been there is really asking for too much.

Keep reading to see what you think about this whole thing.

My landlord covered up the washer and dryer hookups in my apartment. Is it unreasonable to ask them to set them up again? My landlord (a company) never mentioned washer or dryer hookups in the contract. However, I can see that they covered up the hot and cold water hookups and covered up the dryer vent. The outlet is covered up too. I told them this, and they said that, as far as they know, there are no washer or dryer hookups in the apartment (which is a lie). These apartments were built in the ’80s–’90s for the nearby arsenal. There’s no reason they would have been built without hookups.

It turns out that other apartments have hookups.

The upstairs neighbors have hookups, and I told my landlord I’d be willing to pay anything to get washer/dryer hookups. I will provide my own washer and dryer. I just don’t see what the issue is. I hate having to babysit my laundry at the local laundromat. When I used the dryers last time, one of them had broken glass in it. 🥲 I think these people suck for insisting that there are no washer/dryer hookups when there clearly are.

Yikes. It sounds like there’s definitely more to this whole situation.

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Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit think about it.

As this person explains, her lease matters.

Here’s a similar opinion.

According to this comment, someone needs to investigate to know for sure.

Great question.

It never hurts to ask, especially since she already offered to cover the cost herself. The worst they can do is say no.

At the same time, the landlord isn’t necessarily required to uncover the hookups just because they used to be there.

If the apartment wasn’t advertised with a washer and dryer connection, they may decide it’s not worth the expense or the liability.

Hopefully they’ll reconsider, especially if the hookups really are still behind the walls. Having a washer and dryer in the apartment would make life much easier, and if she’s willing to pay for the work, it seems like a reasonable request.