She Planned to Move Out When Her Lease Ended, but Her Apartment Complex Says She Can’t Leave Without Her Roommate

Living with the wrong roommate has a funny way of making life miserable.

This renter had already decided she wasn’t renewing her lease because the situation at home had become too toxic to ignore.

She contacted the apartment office to find out how much notice she needed to give before moving out.

That’s when they told her she couldn’t end the lease on her own. Unless both roommates gave notice, the lease would automatically switch to month-to-month, leaving her responsible for the rent.

Now she’s trying to figure out how to move out without getting stuck paying for an apartment she no longer wants to live in.

Keep reading for the full story.

Apartment won’t let me end lease So, my lease ends in the middle of May. My roommate and I no longer get along, so I am planning to leave afterward. I asked my apartment complex how much notice I would need to give before the lease ends if I’m not renewing it. Their response was 30 days, but they said both my roommate and I need to give notice. Otherwise, it automatically moves to month-to-month, and I’m still responsible for the rent.

She tried everything, but they’re not willing to work with him.

I asked if they had a release of liability form that could be signed so I could leave, but they said that didn’t exist. Does anyone have any advice on how to go about this? I can’t continue living here because of how toxic the situation is and the fact that my roommate is most likely on ***** since her boyfriend deals them and does them. The apartment complex is not willing to budge on this.

Oh no. It sounds like she needs some professional help.

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Let’s check out what advice the readers over at Reddit can offer in the meantime.

That’s exactly what it sounds like.

This could work.

Here’s someone who did that very thing and it worked.

It does almost seem like they’re bullying her.

This is a tough one.

If her name is still on the lease, the apartment complex isn’t likely to let her walk away just because the roommate refuses to cooperate. As frustrating as that is, they’re usually going to follow whatever the lease says.

That said, she shouldn’t give up without exploring every option. It may be worth asking whether they would allow her to find a qualified replacement tenant or whether there’s another way to remove herself from the lease without needing her roommate’s approval.

If none of that works, she may want to spend a little money talking to a local attorney. It could save her from getting stuck with months of rent, especially if the living situation has become as toxic as she says.

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