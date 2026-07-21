He Left His Son at the Store and Walked Away—Then Came Back Acting Like It Was Perfectly Normal

When parents bring their kids to the store, they are responsible for keeping a close eye on their children the whole time.

What would you do if one parent came in with his son, but then he just left him there for 20+ minutes while he went to look at something somewhere else?

That is what happened to the worker in this story, so she had to keep the kid safe (and stop him from torturing the baby chicks) until Dad finally returned. When she confronted him, he acted like he did nothing wrong.

I really think she should have called the cops on him for child abandonment. Read through the full story here and see if you agree.

Entitled parenting with a bad case of fake injury Ugh, this guy had to be the last customer to deal with last Sunday.

I knew he was going to be trouble when I overheard him talking to a cashier: “Do you have any cardboard I can put down in my truck?” (we sell potting soil, fence posts, etc so this is not an unusual request)

Why wouldn’t he be happy with this answer?

She’s new, and when she looked past him towards me I answered “Sure thing; there’s a recycling dumpster by the loading bay, I just took it out this afternoon. You’re welcome to whatever pieces you’d like from there”. Apparently not the answer he was looking for, he turned back to her and stated, louder “I’m not buying that fence if I don’t get any cardboard”.

Don’t people realize that you get what you want better by being nice.

They started looking at fence prices and I ignored him. I also over heard him demanding that we load the fence roll (which was standard practice, but dude all you had to do was ask), because he had a sprained ankle. After he said this, I watched how he put weight on his foot, and how he walked. It was quickly apparent that he was full of it.

Playing with the baby chicks can be fun, I’m sure.

A few minutes later it became apparent that he was gone, but his child was still in the store. Playing with our baby chicks. Now, that’s a whole ‘nother tangent, but basically the word from on high is ‘let the kids play with the baby birds, it keeps the customers coming back’.

No, what it amounts to is animal cruelty, and I step in once in awhile at the risk of my job because I won’t stand for it. And in this particular case, 6 year old Damion had a bird in each hand, and was literally making airplane noises and maneuvering them through the air.

Where are the parents?

I asked him nicely to put them back, and hoped dear dad would be back soon. Fast forward another few minutes, and now another little boy has joined Damien, and they’re both getting louder and more aggressively playful with the chicks. Again, back to playing airplane.

You can’t let them torture the birds.

No more; I tell them both they need to stop handling the birds, they’re not toys and if they want to pet the animals they need to have their parents around. It takes a few repeatings to get through that basically I’m saying NO. NO MORE.

Boy #2’s mom shows up in a minute (never apologizes, even though she heard the whole thing while she in the next aisle), Boy #1’s dad is no where to be found. So I go looking. Dad’s not only NOT in the store, he’s out in the warehouse. He just left his kid!

Maybe she should have called the cops.

By the time he comes back, it’s been about 20 minutes. I should’ve charged him for babysitting, but I did call him on it when he came back in the door saying “Oh, I was worried you might not come back for him!”. He glared, and told me “I was discussing fencing”, like that’s some excuse to dump your spawn at my feet.

Why would he even fake an injury.

Oh, the sprain? When we were loading the fence (oh hey look it’s 10 minutes past closing), he’s out in the parking lot PLAYING FRISBEE WITH HIS KID. My that looks awfully painful. He caught me giving him the look too, and when he walked back to the car he started limping. If I never have to deal with him again I’ll live a happier life.

He is an awful parent and an awful customer. It would suck having to deal with people like that.

Check out what the people on Reddit had to say in the comments.

This is the best option in this situation.

Yes, calling the manager or security would have been the right move.

Here is someone who wants to pet those chicks.

I agree with this commenter, but it is hard to say what would happen.

There wouldn’t be time to get to the store, though.

These kids were a handful, but the dad was the source of the problem. Parents who don’t watch their kids in stores are the worst.

What kind of person thinks that other people should just watch their kids all the time, and how do they get away with it?