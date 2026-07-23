Customer Kept Blocking the Loading Dock—Employees Finally Found a Way to Stop Her

I worked at a grocery store when I was younger and let me tell you, it was a lot of fun!

There’s constant activity and you get to deal with all kinds of different people on a daily basis.

BUT, as you probably already know, some customers can be quite difficult…sometimes just for the hell of it.

It can be pretty frustrating to deal with folks like that, but the workers you’re going to read about in the story below handled one particularly difficult customer in quite an impressive manner.

And we think you’re gonna love it!

Check out what happened in the story below.

Park in my loading bay. Enjoy getting your car off a stack of pallets. “As a teenager, I worked on an island at a grocery store as the store receiver. Technically I was the night receiver, but I worked 9 am -6 pm and was in charge of receiving the most important truck of the day, getting it unloaded, all our garbage and returns and extra pallets, cardboard etc loaded, and back out the door in time for it to drive halfway around the island and catch the same ferry it had come on, before it left.

There was no messing around in this job!

So time was of the absolute essence. The island is a pretty chill place in the winter, but in the summer it is a rich man’s playground, and we often got people parking in our loading bay, so 30 minutes before the truck comes, I always put out three foot tall cones. One day a lady in a red convertible decides to push aside one of the cones and parks directly in our loading bay.

Don’t you just love people like this?!?!

I saw her do it and ran out after her, telling her to move. She refused and went into the store anyhow claiming “I know Danny (store owner) and he said it was fine”. Well I also knew Danny, and knew he didn’t say it was fine, but after making repeated announcements and instructing all the cashiers not to let her check out and pay until she moved the car, she came fuming out and moved her car.

The woman wasn’t lying.

The next morning the store owner Danny asked me what happened, and I told him exactly what I had done, as the truck was on it’s way. He told me that was fine, and he would speak to her. Surprise surprise, she did in fact know Danny, but he hadn’t given her permission to park in our dock. He did ask me not to tow her car, as she was his neighbor, but said since it was a convertible, he didn’t see why we couldn’t pull her e-brake and push it out of the way.

Some people never learn…

Which sure enough is exactly what we did a week later when she again parked in between my cones, and then facing the loading bay door, where I was giving her a clear look flipped me off. I went inside got a couple other grocery guys, and after releasing the handbrake on her little red convertible, just pushed it straight across the parking lot. It barely gave enough room for our truck to get in, and she was completely blocked in for 30 minutes while I unloaded it.

She was in the way.

She came into the back of the store as I was unloading trucks and in order to stop a pallet from hitting her (the loading bay was at a wicked angle) I had to jam my foot under the pallet jack wheels, causing it to jump over my steel toes and land on my foot. I screamed at her to get out of my loading bay and she was so shocked she actually did. Well the next afternoon, when I came in to get some things I needed to finish reporting, which I could do from home, as my shift manager had already approved a couple days off to heal my foot. Danny didn’t know any of this yet, as he had just arrived and immediately asked to speak to me.

All this over one rude customer…

I had already been to the hospital, and filled out my Workers Comp forms about the injury, fortunately my foot wasn’t broken, but was extremely badly bruised. Danny (actually a really decent boss) said he had a complaint from a customer about me screaming and swearing at a customer, and wanted to know my side of the story. I asked if it was the same lady with the red car, and he confirmed it was, which to him confirmed that I had in fact screamed at her. I then asked him if he had seen the security tapes from the dock, there are several cameras.

Don’t you love it when you have the receipts?!?!

He hadn’t so I told him, that until he had watched the tapes I didn’t want to say anything. In front up me he pulled up the tape, So he saw me on the dock, asking the lady not to park there, He saw her flip me off, and leave the car anyhow, A few minutes later he saw me push her car with the grocery clerks, and then he saw how it was blocked by our truck. Switching to the inside cameras he saw how she pushed right past the employee only doors, and barged into the loading bay, and how I had used my own foot to stop her from being smashed by the pallet of milk I was wizzing down the loading bay. I literally saved her life with my foot.

Danny understood.

You couldn’t see my foot or what stopped the pallet jack, but by then I had my shoe and sock off, and Danny only took one look at my bruised foot to understand the cause for my rather loud yelling that was being showed on the screen. Funny how red car lady forgot to mention all these things when she was complaining to him.

Aye, aye, sir!

Danny said if she ever parked in the loading bay again to call a tow truck immediately, regardless of the time of day. He knew full well that I could have had a much more serious injury because of this lady and even after having an entire pallet of milk on my foot, and admittedly screaming at her to get out of the loading bay, I hadn’t even swore at her. And if I wanted to, I could have used the injury to get a lot more time off work, costing the business a lot of money, instead of the two days, I really did need to feel like I could walk again. The next week came and went, and sure enough Friday afternoon who pulls up and parks not in the loading bay, but in front of the dumpster beside the loading bay, still effectively blocking our truck from making the wide turn to get into the bay.

Good grief!

Sure there are no cones there, but I was done. I didn’t even say anything to her as she flipped me off again, like she thinks she won somehow. I called a tow truck, but sadly they were on an accident and couldn’t come for an hour, so I grabbed the produce guy, and a grocery guy, this time unable to push her car, as she has put the top onto it, and rolled the windows up. I didn’t care. I just took the pallet jack, and had the produce guy drag out a few pallets. I put a pallet under her car, and using the pallet jack lifted and moved her car all the way across the parking lot, and then dropped it onto a stack of two more pallets.

This is hilarious!

Her tires weren’t even on the ground. I just left her like that, and then told the tow truck where her car was when he had time. To her credit she didn’t come into my back end screaming like last time, but the screaming was loud enough that one of the managers called Danny, and he came down to the store, and without even talking to me, just backed me, and banned her from the store.

It worked out well for OP.

I guess she wasn’t as good a friend as she thought. Petty yes, Rewarding yes. Danny actually gave me a .10 raise right after that and never told me I did anything wrong, so I guess even he thought she had crossed a line.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person was impressed.

Another reader weighed in.

This individual shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer who still asked for a manager after receiving perfect service.

Another person spoke up.

And this Reddit user chimed in.

Was that awesome, or what?

Of course, it was!

We’ve seen a lot of revenge stories in our day, but even we gotta admit that this one was pretty impressive.

I wonder if the lady in this story will think twice about parking in front of that loading dock again…

Probably not!

This was some seriously sweet revenge!