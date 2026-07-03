She Chose Her Master’s Program Over Her Friend’s Wedding Events — Now Their Friendship May Not Survive It

Big life opportunities can sometimes clash with personal commitments.

The following story is about a woman who was asked to be a bridesmaid by her friend.

While she agreed initially, she later realized that the dates for the wedding events conflicted with her master’s program schedule.

When she told her friend she might not be able to make it, her friend got upset.

Now, she’s torn between pursuing her education and keeping her promise to a close friend.

Uh oh! What a difficult decision to make. Read the full story below for all the details.

AITAH for thinking my friend’s wedding expectations are unreasonable after I got into a fully funded master’s program? I (26F) was asked by my high school friend to be a bridesmaid about two years ago. I said yes at the time. Since then, a lot has changed. I recently got accepted into a master’s program in engineering with a full scholarship. It is a huge opportunity for me. The program is extremely rigorous. Classes run through the weekends. Attendance is mandatory. If I miss classes, I could lose my scholarship.

This woman’s classes conflicted with her friend’s bachelorette trip.

My friend lives in California now. I am from NYC. We honestly have not seen each other much in recent years because of distance. The issue started when my class schedules came out. My very first week of classes falls during her bachelorette trip. The trip is Monday through Friday in Las Vegas. Since I am in NYC, flights and travel would realistically add extra days, too.

Her friend got upset with her.

As soon as I found out, I called her immediately. I explained that I could not attend. Missing classes could jeopardize my scholarship. She got extremely upset. She said she wanted the whole trip canceled if I could not come. Now, the wedding itself is also in California on a Friday. No one going to the wedding lives in California.

She checked the schedule and realized she would need 9 days for the entire wedding event.

I still do not have my engineering schedule for those dates yet. I do not know if I will be able to attend. Everyone in the bridal party is from NYC. All of us have to fly across the country twice within five months. This is once for Vegas and once for California. Between travel days, PTO, and costs, it would mean using at least nine days off work, not including expenses. When I told her I am unsure about the wedding until I get my class schedule, she reacted strongly. She said if I drop out of the wedding she will “kill me.” She said that I need to be there.

Now, she’s worried that their friendship might get ruined.

I care about her and value the friendship. I am starting to feel like she expects everyone else to rearrange their lives for her wedding. I also feel like if I cannot go, the friendship will probably be over. AITA for thinking these expectations are unreasonable? Am I wrong for prioritizing my education and career over her wedding events?

Honestly, it’s a difficult situation to be in. The expectations feel a bit over the top here.

Education isn’t something you can just pause for a trip.

On the other hand, supporting a friend during an important milestone is also something you can’t just ignore.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a friend group that can’t handle a couple wanting their kids to tag along on an annual trip. Read The Drama →

Oh, boy! Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s an honest opinion from this one.

Lol. This person sounds infuriated.

People are calling out the friend.

Finally, short and straightforward.

A friend’s wedding may be a big day, but a scholarship is a bigger deal.