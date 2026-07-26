She Demanded Her Money Back After Paying for a Meal by Mistake, but the Resolution Left Her Feeling Uneasy

Nobody expects to pay for a customer’s meal while they’re working.

But that’s exactly what happened to this restaurant employee after a payment somehow went through on the wrong card during her shift.

She didn’t even realize it until she checked her bank account a couple of days later and spotted a charge from the restaurant.

When she brought it to her manager’s attention, he only wanted to reimburse part of the money.

Frustrated by the whole thing, she stood her ground and insisted on getting every dollar back.

Read on to see how it all played out.

AITA restaurant manager making waitress pay customers bill I work in a small restaurant that’s recently opened. We have one iPad where the orders are taken. Then, when the customer pays, it sends it through to a small EFTPOS machine, which we have 2 of. I was working with one other girl that afternoon. I had my EFTPOS machine in my back pocket, where I also happened to have my debit card.

When looking through her bank statement, she noticed that her debit card was charged by the restaurant.

During that shift, $50 was taken from my account. My bank statement showed it was taken from the restaurant along with the date and time. My presumption is that my colleague sent a payment through but it went to my EFTPOS machine and not hers, and since my card was in my pocket it tapped for the payment. Two days after the incident, I noticed and texted my boss. He put it off for a week, and today, I asked him again.

Now, she feels bad and isn’t sure if she went too far.

We looked through the transaction history on the iPad and it looked like I had just paid for some customers. My boss said he would give me $20 of it back, but not the full amount. I said absolutely not and made him pay me the total of the bill. I kind of feel bad, but at the same time it’s not my fault. Like there’s no way I’d send a payment through before getting my EFTPOS machine out of my pocket. And my colleague surely should’ve noticed something was up when she took the payment. AITA?

Oh no! While it does suck for the manager, it’s only fair that he gave it back.

Let’s see if the people over at Reddit agree.

Here’s a very valid point.

According to this person, the fault is her own.

That is shocking.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is let go from a charity due to budget cuts, then gets blowback from the board over her severance.

Yet another reader who can’t believe she thinks she’s not at fault.

She was pretty lucky her manager ended up making things right.

In all honesty, keeping your debit card in the same pocket as a payment terminal probably isn’t the best idea.

And even if the mix-up wasn’t entirely her fault, a different manager might have argued that she needed to take responsibility for the mistake herself.

Either way, this should never happen again.

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