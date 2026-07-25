She Demanded Her Stolen Furniture Back, but Her Pregnant Sister Claimed the Confrontation Was Placing Her Baby Under Stress

Family arrangements are not always smooth and drama-free.

In this story, a woman learned that her sister took her furniture without asking and left their parents’ apartment in terrible condition.

She called her sister out, saying she and her husband needed to clean the place and return her furniture.

Things escalated further when they refused to do these because, apparently, she is pregnant and the drama was affecting their baby.

Seriously, now? What is so dramatic about being responsible family members? Read the full story below.

AITAH for asking my pregnant sister to return furniture? My sister and her boyfriend-now-husband have been renting our parents’ place. It is a two-bedroom and bath apartment. It is well kept and private. They rented it for several years at a ridiculously generous rate. They then bought a house and have moved out now.

This woman and her husband were blindsided when his sister took their furniture without asking.

My parents were going to sell the place. They gave permission for specific furniture to be taken. Instead of taking her bedroom set like approved, they took mine. They did not ask me first. My husband and I were planning on hiring a moving company ourselves once they had moved out. We were blindsided. They announced they had taken it the night they told my parents she was pregnant. I did not want to make a huge scene about it. I felt bad they made the effort to move it.

She also learned that their place was trashed and filthy.

The fact is I am sentimental about my stuff. I just wish they would have asked. The thing that cracked my sanity was when I went to my parents’ place and saw how they left it completely trashed. The carpet is filthy, matted with fur and dirt. Wooden surfaces are molded and are cracked with water damage. Furniture is scratched badly from their cats.

She told them to return the furniture they took. Her sister got upset.

I asked for them to return my furniture they took. I said they should have asked first. I also told them we would have someone move the rest of the furniture they left. Then, my brother-in-law made a family chat and announced that my sister was so upset. He said their baby was threatened due to the stress we were causing them.

Now, they are not allowed to contact her sister.

My parents told them they needed to clean the place. Or they would get charged for a cleaning company to do it. We are no longer allowed to contact her. We must report directly to him. This is after the guy asked my parents for a 10k loan when they moved out.

If it was their furniture to begin with, OP has every right to take it back.

Taking someone’s belongings without asking and leaving a mess behind are clearly crossing boundaries.

It honestly seems like her sister and BIL’s reaction was more about avoiding responsibility than fixing the problem.

Don’t you think so? Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

They are leeches, says this one.

Here’s an honest opinion.

This person shares a suggestion.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a disabled man who is considering cutting off his friends because they take advantage of him.

This user shares a valid point.

Finally, here’s a similar thought.

Borrowing something without asking can damage even the closest relationships.

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