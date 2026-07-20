She Exhausted Every Single Compromise. Now a Bride Is Telling Her Sister-in-Law to Wear the Dress or Step Down Completely.

Trying to make everyone happy rarely goes according to plan.

This bride wanted her bridesmaids to feel comfortable, so she spent time visiting multiple stores and looking at different styles to find something everyone could agree on.

When that still didn’t work, she gave the bridal party another option. She could pick and pay for matching dresses herself, or everyone could buy their own blue dress instead.

Every bridesmaid voted to let the bride choose and pay for the dresses, including her future sister-in-law.

But after the bride ordered an off-the-shoulder dress, her future sister-in-law decided she didn’t like it after all and asked her to start the entire process over.

Read on to see what happened next.

AITA for telling my sister in law she can wear the dress or get out of the wedding I am getting married in a few months, and bridesmaid dress shopping has been a nightmare. Everyone has different body types and different ideas about what they want to wear. The main issue is my sister-in-law (Jen). The issue with Jen is that she is super insecure about her weight because she is fat. This has made dress shopping a nightmare. We have gone to multiple stores, and I even tried those dresses that can be styled multiple ways. She claims the color washed her out.

She asked everyone what they preferred before choosing a dress.

The main reason she is a bridesmaid is because she is the only younger woman on my future husband’s side, and everyone else in his family had a role, so it seemed rude not to include her. For example, his two brothers are groomsmen, his niece is the flower girl, his nephew is the ring bearer, his mom and dad are each giving a speech, and I am close to his other sister, so she is a bridesmaid. I recently did a poll asking my bridesmaids if they wanted me to pay for the dresses and have no say in the style, or if they wanted to buy their own blue dress. Everyone chose to have me pay for the dresses. That includes Jen.

Of course, her sister-in-law did not like her dress.

I picked a long, blue, off-the-shoulder dress. I got a call from Jen, and she said she didn’t like the dress. She told me it drew too much attention to her arms. She asked me to pick another one, and I told her no. We got into an argument, and I told her she would wear the dress or she was out of the wedding. I also pointed out that she picked the option of not paying. She called me a jerk, and my MIL is on my *** about it. AITA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see everyone’s side here because dress shopping is so hard for most women.

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Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think about her ultimatum.

Here’s someone who feels for the sister-in-law.

For this reader, the SIL needs to get over it.

Apparently, this woman has been in four weddings.

This reader thinks the fiancé needs to fix this.

This one goes both ways.

If the SIL knew she wouldn’t be comfortable in certain dress styles, she probably should have chosen the option to buy her own dress instead.

At the same time, this is the bride’s wedding, not hers. She already spent time trying different stores, different styles, and even let the bridesmaids vote on how they wanted to handle the dresses before making a final decision.

At some point, everyone has to accept that they won’t get everything they want. If wearing one dress for a few hours is the biggest sacrifice she has to make, it’s probably worth doing to support the bride on her wedding day.

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