She Expected a Full-Sized Book but Got a Tiny Miniature—So She Shipped the Return in a Massively Oversized Box

Online shopping can sometimes lead to unexpected surprises.

The following story involves a woman who ordered a book online but was surprised by what she received.

Turns out, she got a miniature version that was too small for her to read.

The listing never mentioned its tiny size, and the seller brushed off her complaint with a rude response.

Frustrated, she decided to follow through with the return in a way the seller probably didn’t expect.

Read the full story below for all the details.

A BOX IS A BOX I ordered a book on eBay. It was a good price and brand new. It arrived, and I immediately took note of the diminished size. It was less than a quarter of the size of a normal paperback. The measurements were not in the description.

This woman wouldn’t have bought the book if she knew it was a miniature version.

I checked the listing. Nowhere did it state that this book was a miniature version. The seller was a professional book seller. He had 20 more of the same version for sale. It was obviously deceit on his part. He had to be well aware. He omitted mentioning that the book was in miniature form. I cannot imagine anyone buying it if they had known.

She messaged the seller and raised her concerns.

I messaged him. I said I would need to return my purchase. I have a progressive eye disease. It would not allow me to read the very tiny print. I also pointed out that I thought he should have mentioned it. I felt that he should pay for return postage due to his misleading description. I was ill-prepared for his retort.

They agreed that he would refund her if she returned the book and did not leave negative feedback.

He snarkily responded and told me that I should have asked what size the book was. He said that a book is a book. There were no apologies. There was no mention that it was not his intent to deceive. He did offer to have UPS pick up the book on his dime. He said he would refund me when he received it. His offer was contingent upon me not leaving negative feedback.

She had the book picked up and used a huge box as petty revenge.

I packaged it up. I let him know that it was ready for pickup. A box is a box. This one just so happened to have a large chandelier in it at one time. It measures about 4 feet by 4 feet. He should have asked me what size box I was shipping it back in. I would hate to see his UPS bill.

It’s annoying how some sellers try to scam buyers for just a few bucks!

Well, that seller really asked for it with that attitude. I think OP’s response was petty but kind of brilliant.

That UPS bill is probably not what he expected.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

Here’s a perfect explanation.

This user offers a suggestion.

This one agrees with OP.

Lol. Another petty idea…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a disabled driver who gets revenge on a woman who took a handicapped spot.

Finally, this person loves the petty revenge.

Don’t judge a book by its box. Lol.

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