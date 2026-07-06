She Feels Like Her Friend Has Been Using Her for Too Long — and She’s Finally Done Putting Up With It

You can only be burned so many times by a specific person before you decide that enough is enough.

It might be a partner, a family member, a co-worker, or a friend.

Whatever the case, that kind of behavior gets old in a hurry.

In today’s story, a woman opened up about why she got tired of her friend using her…so she decided to do something about it.

Check out what she had to say about this.

AITA for refusing to cover for my best friend after years of always helping her? “I (22F) have been best friends with this girl for years, but there’s one situation that’s always stayed with me and I’m wondering if I overreacted. A few years ago, before she started dating her now-boyfriend, she had a crush on him. She was too nervous to talk to him directly, so she created a fake social media account.

Uh oh…

The problem is, she used one of my email addresses to create it, so my name was tied to the account. For months (around 4–6), she talked to him anonymously through that fake account. Eventually things ended badly between them, and he never found out who was actually behind it. Later, they started talking through their real accounts and eventually got into a relationship. At some point he randomly asked her about my last name.

This is pretty ridiculous…

When she told him, he realized the fake account had been connected to my email and assumed I was the one behind it. She panicked because she was terrified he’d leave her if he found out the truth. She called me crying, apologizing, and asking what to do. I told her she could let him believe it was me. She explained to him that I had made the fake account, that she hadn’t known about it at first, and that we’d already had a huge fight over it. None of that was true, but I agreed because I didn’t want her relationship to fall apart.

This really wasn’t fair…

Even though I technically gave her permission, I felt awful afterward. It felt like I’d taken the blame for something I never did. I was hurt that she’d put me in that position in the first place. We stayed distant for a while, but eventually repaired our friendship. Months later, she knitted a sweater for her boyfriend. She couldn’t tell her parents it was for him, so she told them it was a gift for me instead.

This is so weird…

She asked me to meet up because she wanted to take photos pretending to give me the sweater for her parents, but she was actually planning to hand it to her boyfriend afterward. The moment she told me, I got that same feeling I’d had before that I was only being included because she needed me to cover for her again. I made an excuse and didn’t go. We’re still friends now, but our friendship has never really felt the same since then. AITA for feeling used, even though I technically agreed to help her both times?”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a friend group that can’t handle a couple wanting their kids to tag along on an annual trip. Read The Drama →

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another person said she’s NTA.

This Reddit user spoke up.

And another individual weighed in.

I think she did the right thing…

No doubt about it!

Friends don’t treat each other this way.

She needs to drop this “friend” like a bad habit!