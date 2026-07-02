She Finally Escaped A Toxic Relationship, But He Came Crawling Back Five Years Later

They say exes always come back around- though that’s rarely ever a good thing. More often than not, the best thing to come out of the ending of a toxic relationship should be radio silence.

What would you do if your deadbeat ex resurfaced after half a decade with intentions of rekindling the relationship? One woman recently shared an egregious example of this with Reddit. Here’s what went down.

AITAH for refusing to get back with my ex?

I (29F) dated my ex (30M) since high school.

Back then, his friends constantly teased him, saying I was too nerdy and that he deserved someone better, often comparing me to his ex.

He never encouraged it, but he also never really defended me either.

Typical, but unfortunate high school boy behavior.

A couple years into the relationship, I got into a serious car accident and nearly lost my eyesight.

It completely wrecked my mental health for a while, and to his credit, he stayed by my side through recovery.

Around the same time, he moved away for university while I took a year off to recover.

Tragedies of that scale can make or break a relationship.

The next year, I joined the same university in a different major.

Things were good initially, but after a while he started drifting away.

He spent more time with friends, especially one girl who openly flirted with him.

Doesn’t sound like college matured him at all.

I told him I was uncomfortable with it, which led to arguments, but eventually things settled down.

That same year, my father became severely ill and passed away after months of treatment.

I was devastated.

This girl really cannot catch a break.

I called my boyfriend crying while trying to rush home from another city.

Even though we were in the same city at the time, he didn’t come to see me.

I asked if we could meet before I left, and he said he was busy.

Why does it feel like this guy doesn’t even like her?

He apologized later, but honestly that incident changed something in me.

We stayed together, but things kept getting more distant.

He moved to another city for work and started a business, so we did long distance for a year.

They weren’t even good at doing short distance.

Then I also moved away for my own job.

Eventually, we barely talked maybe once a week and it felt more like obligation than a relationship.

One day, I finally asked how this relationship was supposed to continue like this.

At least someone is asking the important questions.

We argued, and in frustration I said we should break up.

After calming down, I apologized and told him I didn’t actually want to end things.

He told me I was too dependent on him and that leaving me was better for my own good.

This guy sounds like a real piece of work.

I begged him to stay, but he didn’t.

After the breakup, he dated the same girl from college for a year or two.

Over time, we completely lost contact.

A tale as old as time.

Recently, out of nowhere, he called me saying leaving me was the biggest mistake of his life and asking if we could get back together.

I refused.

Some of my friends think I’m being unnecessarily harsh because he supported me during my accident and eventually realized he made a mistake.

It sounds like this girl needs better friends.

They also think I should give him another chance since I’ve never dated anyone else.

I am grateful for all that he did for me but it’s been 5 years since we broke up, and even though I’m not dating anyone, I just don’t feel the same way anymore.

AITAH?

This was a roller coaster ride from start to finish.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who abandoned their own D&D campaign when their friends stopped paying attention.

Let’s see if the Reddit community had any good words of wisdom to offer.

The comments section was pretty baffled by this one.



And took the time to point out the obvious.



Some put the responsibility on him.



Others commented what they thought she should say.



But some jumped right to the unfiltered truth.



Second times the charm definitely isn’t true in this case.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a stepmom who says stepson isn’t doing enough, despite the fact that he’s working 12-hour shifts to pay for his own college.