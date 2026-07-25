She Held Off Buying Festival Passes While Waiting for Her Friend’s Confirmation—Until the Cheaper Tier Completely Sold Out

Asking someone to cover a cost usually requires giving them a fair chance to actually avoid that cost in the first place, and one woman skipped that step entirely.

She found a limited-time deal on festival tickets, $15 each with a $30 savings attached, and asked her friend if she wanted to go Saturday.

Her friend agreed in principle but wanted a day to check with another friend about scheduling, a completely reasonable request with no indication the deal was time-sensitive.

When her friend confirmed Saturday the next day, the discounted tickets had already sold out, and instead of acknowledging that her friend never knew there was a deadline to worry about, she demanded her friend cover the missed $30 savings herself.

Keep reading to find out who Reddit thought was in the wrong.

AITAH for asking her to pay? Two day festival upcoming. Not interested in paying full price. Chatting with a friend. Me: Groupon has an offer, $15 tickets, $30 savings. Do you want to go Saturday?

Her friend wasn’t so sure about locking the tickets down.

She: OK, but let me talk to my friend and see if she wants to join us. Sunday may be better for her. NEXT DAY She: My friend can’t make it. Let’s go Saturday.

But by then, it was already too late.

Me: $15 tickets are sold out now. I’ll go if you cover the $30 discount we missed out on. Her delay caused us to miss out. AITAH?

Looks like these people lost their chance.

What did Reddit think?

This woman really should have been a bit more specific with her request.

This user thought her friend was being perfectly reasonable.

This is the type of behavior one should really stay away from.

This commenter agreed she should have given her friend more information.

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Her friend did exactly what a reasonable person does when asked about weekend plans, took a day to check in with someone else’s schedule, because nothing in the original offer suggested that pause would cost anything.

Demanding compensation for a missed discount her friend never knew existed as a deadline flips accountability in the wrong direction entirely.

If the tickets were genuinely time-sensitive, that information needed to be part of the original ask, not something revealed only after the deal disappeared.

Blaming her friend for a normal, low-stakes delay isn’t fair. It’s asking someone to pay for information they were never actually given.

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