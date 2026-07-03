She Jumped Into Her Friends’ Prom Photobooth Picture — Being Called a Third Wheel Left Her Hurt and Second-Guessing Everything

Prom nights are supposed to be fun and memorable.

In this story, a teenage girl attended her first prom with her friends who are a couple.

While waiting in line for a photobooth, she asked if she could join a couple’s picture, and they agreed.

But she ended up feeling out of place because they made unnecessary comments and ignored her afterwards.

Talk about good friends, huh? Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for including myself in a prom photo? I recently attended my first ever prom. There were ups and downs, but mostly downs. For context, we were in line for the photobooth for a long time. The photobooth was about to close. We endured the heat and waited a little longer.

This teenage girl went with his friends who are a couple.

This is where the story begins. I was with my “friends.” The two of them were a boyfriend and girlfriend. I had already picked out the prop I was going to use for the picture. It was about to be our turn.

She asked them if she could join their photo.

Before the people ahead of us could finish, I asked the girl something if it was okay for me to be in the photo with them. She said, “It is up to you and only if you want to.” There was a hesitation in me. It decreased my confidence. When it was our turn, I went along with them. I was panicking in my head. I was thinking of a pose with my prop. I hesitated.

She thought everything was fine.

They gave me space to be included in the picture. When taking the third picture, the boy signaled me to pose. I was questioning my life decisions about including myself. I thought it was alright for them. After it was done, the boy said, “I was not planned.”

The boy called her a “third wheel.”

Before the two left, he said something else, “You are just a third wheel.” He gave me a copy of the photobooth picture. The girl said sorry afterward. She then left. Before the closing remarks of the program finished, I texted the girl. I said sorry if I had overstepped their boundary as a couple. She left me on read.

Now, she’s wondering if it was really her fault to join them.

The next day, I deleted the message. I thought it might be more sincere to apologize face to face. Maybe I am the jerk for not giving them space as a couple. Maybe I thought we were close friends. Maybe they felt forced to include me. Maybe they thought I would feel lonely if they did not. Either way, I still feel like a jerk to this day.

I can see how this may be a big deal to all of them at the moment, but I’m here to say it’s not!

That guy’s comment was unnecessary and hurtful.

OP asked first and tried to be respectful. They could have said no at the beginning, instead of agreeing and then mocking her later.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a friend group that can’t handle a couple wanting their kids to tag along on an annual trip. Read The Drama →

Ugh! This situation could have been handled way better. Anyway, let’s read other people’s responses.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another honest opinion.

Another one chimes in.

This person offers some advice.

Finally, here’s a valid point.

If you’re invited in, you shouldn’t be pushed out right after.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a kid who refuses to listen to a water park employee about slide height requirements. Read The Drama →