She Just Spent 14 Exhausting Hours in the Emergency Room. Then Her Husband Demanded She Immediately Take the Kids.

Folks, if you’re a level-headed person, which I’m assuming you are, then you know how important it is to chip in and help out your loved ones.

I’m talking about your spouse, partner, kids, parents, siblings, grandparents, friends, etc.

And you also know when it’s time to NOT ask that loved one for something.

But then there are people like this woman’s husband…who seems pretty darn clueless.

Take a look at what she had to say about why she got royally ticked off at him.

Start now!

AITA for refusing to help my husband with the kids? “For two days I’ve been feeling horribly sick with flu-like symptoms. I ended up going to the ER yesterday afternoon where they kept me for 14 hours.

Ugh, this sounds awful!

Turns out I have tick borne encephalitis. Not fun to say the least. Couple that with not having slept or eaten since 2:00 the previous day and I’m not doing well. While in the ER my husband asked if I’d make a bottle for our son when I arrived home so he could feed him at night. Mind you the bottles were all dirty. So I’d have to wash and fill a bottle potentially in the middle of the night upon arriving home.

Dude…get a clue.

When I did arrive home at 6 the following morning, he asked me to help get the kids ready for school before I went to rest. I got upset with him saying if the tables were turned I’d never ask him to help if he was sick let alone just home from the emergency room. He does work nights from home trying to build his mechanic business but given that I was literally in the ER I feel he should’ve managed his time better.

Wow…this guy…

I should also mention he will be gone the next two weekends away for concerts. So this is my last week to get healthy before being on my own for two weekends. It feels grossly unfair to me and he doesn’t understand why I’m upset. He has a tendency of asking me to do things for him or the kids that he could easily do himself. Or asking questions he could easily find the answer to on his own.

She needs a break…

I broke down crying the other day because I’m upset that nobody takes care of me, including myself. I’m so busy caring for my family but they never care for me. Especially when I’m sick. I’m getting to the end of my rope. AITA for refusing to help?”

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Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual weighed in.

This person spoke up.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And this individual chimed in.

Yeah, this guy needs a serious wake-up call.

Come on dude, open your eyes!

Her husband sounds totally CLUELESS.